Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is surging nearly 7% following a report that billionaire activist Carl Icahn, who has a 10% stake in the company, is pushing the casino and resort owner into a sell.

The Wall Street Journal scooped that some of Caesars shareholders have asked Icahn to help push for a sale and that he hasn't "ruled out launching a proxy fight."

Caesars had a brutal 2018. The stock lost nearly half of its value because of lower room rates at its Las Vegas hotels, such as the iconic Caesars Palace.