It's all about trade: Dow races 250 points higher; Nasdaq goes for six in a row

Hopes for trade peace between the United States and China continue to carry the stock market higher.

The Dow jumped 250 points, or 1%, on Friday morning

jumped 250 points, or 1%, on Friday morning The Nasdaq gained 0.5%, on track for a sixth straight gain

gained 0.5%, on track for a sixth straight gain And the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%

Markets were boosted by news that US-China trade talks will continue trade negotiations next week in Washington.

"That has turned what was a modestly negative tone to a modestly positive one," Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, wrote to clients.

Hickey added, "Let the record show that we are getting just as tired about typing subject lines related to Chinese trade talks as you are reading about them."

Nvidia (NVDA) jumped 6% after posting guidance that wasn’t as bad as feared. Newell Brands (NWL), the maker of Rubbermaid and Sharpie markers, tumbled 14% on a sales miss and tepid guidance.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) gained 2% as billionaire investor Carl Icahn reportedly pushed the casino operator to sell itself.