Shares in Airbus (EADSF) surged 5% after it reported its 2018 earnings and announced that it would stop making the A380, the iconic superjumbo jet that once promised to revolutionize commercial air travel.

The European plane maker will stop delivering A380s in 2021 after its key customer, Dubai-based airline Emirates, slashed its orders for the world's largest airliner.

"It's a painful decision," Airbus CEO Tom Enders said during a conference call with analysts. "We've invested a lot of effort, a lot of resources and a lot of sweat into this aircraft."

"But obviously we need to be realistic," he added. "With the decision of Emirates to reduce orders, our order backlog is not sufficient to sustain production."