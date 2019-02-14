What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Airbus gives up on the A380
From CNN Business' Jethro Mullen and Charles Riley
Shares in Airbus (EADSF) surged 5% after it reported its 2018 earnings and announced that it would stop making the A380, the iconic superjumbo jet that once promised to revolutionize commercial air travel.
The European plane maker will stop delivering A380s in 2021 after its key customer, Dubai-based airline Emirates, slashed its orders for the world's largest airliner.
"It's a painful decision," Airbus CEO Tom Enders said during a conference call with analysts. "We've invested a lot of effort, a lot of resources and a lot of sweat into this aircraft."
"But obviously we need to be realistic," he added. "With the decision of Emirates to reduce orders, our order backlog is not sufficient to sustain production."
Nestle's making a turnaround
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Shares in Nestle (NSRGF) jumped more than 3% after the Swiss food company said its sales grew 3% in 2018 compared to a year earlier.
The maker of KitKat, Smarties and Nespresso has struggled in recent years to keep up with changing consumer tastes.
But it said Thursday that a shift to growth areas, such as plant-based products, was paying off.
"We saw revived growth in our two largest markets, the United States and China, as well as in our infant nutrition business," CEO Mark Schneider said in a statement.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing higher this morning.
The Dow closed up 0.5% on Wednesday, well off its session highs. The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.1%.
Canada Goose (GOOS), Coca-Cola (KO) and Six Flags (SIX) will release earnings before the open. CBS (CBS), Ellie Mae (ELLI) and NVIDIA (NVDA) will release earnings after the close.
We're also keeping an eye on US-China trade news. A third round of high-level talks between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's Vice Premier Liu He is currently underway in Beijing.
The discussions could yield a breakthrough that would prevent higher tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.
Investors around the world have been optimistic about the negotiations so far, especially after President Trump said he would be willing to stretch his March 1 deadline if it appeared that the two sides are getting close to a deal.