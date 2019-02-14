Gloomy retail report shocks Wall Street, sending the Dow 200 points lower

Wall Street's economic jitters returned thanks to Thursday's horrible retail sales report.

Stocks were on track to open higher on optimism about US-China trade talks but the rally was short-circuited by new numbers showing December retail sales unexpectedly tumbled.

The Dow fell 200 points, or 0.8%

The S&P 500 declined 0.7%

Nasdaq lost 0.6%

The economic concerns drove down retail stocks, with Macy’s (M), Nordstrom (JWN) and Target (TGT) retreating around 2% apiece.

Coca-Cola (KO) tumbled 7% after the beverage giant posted a decline in fourth-quarter sales and issued a disappointing outlook for 2019. Cisco (CSCO) jumped 3% after ramping up its buyback program by $15 billion and posting better-than-expected results.

The selloff erases just a chunk of the stock market's recent surge. In fact, the S&P 500's 9.7% gain through the first 30 trading days of 2019 marked the best start to a year since 1991 and eighth best ever, according to Bespoke Investment Group.