What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Everyone still loves Outback's Bloomin' Onions
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
A strong showing from Outback Steakhouse has boosted shares of its parent company, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), nearly 7% higher.
The company's fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations, helped by a 4% increase in same-store sales at Outback for 2018.
Bloomin' Brands said in a release that this marks the Aussie-themed steak chain's "eighth consecutive quarter of strong sales performance."
The company's stock is up 15% this year.
Coke Zero is still doing great
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
People can't seem to get enough of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.
The beverage company said in an earnings release Thursday that its growth in 2018 was led by the no-sugar beverage.
That's not surprising: Quarter after quarter, Zero Sugar has led the way for the company.
Coca-Cola (KO) has been expanding its offerings as consumers shy away from sugary sodas. It's been focusing on lower-calorie and lower-sugar drinks in particular.
Last year, the company agreed to buy UK-based Costa Coffee (it finalized the sale last month). It also took a stake in the energy drink BodyArmor to compete with Pepsi's Gatorade. And Coca-Cola is thinking about developing an energy drink itself.
Meanwhile, sales of its more traditional beverages have lagged. In North America, juice, dairy, plant-based beverages and tea all declined by volume in the last three months of 2018.
Overall, the company's sales declined 6% to $7.1 billion for the last three quarters of 2018, and fell 10% to $31.9 billion for the year. Coca-Cola blamed the decline on costs related to refranchising its bottling system, among other things.
Shares of the company were down roughly 4% before the bell after its outlook for 2019 fell short of expectations.
Canada Goose sinks after solid earnings
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Canada Goose (GOOS) is still cool, despite previous analysts' fears saying otherwise.
Sales are up, but shares of the trendy jacket company are down 8% despite beating analysts' estimates. It released its third-quarter earnings report earlier this morning.
- Revenue shot up 50% compared to the same period a year earlier.
- The company's emphasis on selling directly to shoppers via its new stores and website helped increase profit by 64%.
- Canada Goose boosted its full-year guidance.
Perhaps today's weak retail sales data is hurting its stock, per our Paul R La Monica:
Airbus gives up on the A380
From CNN Business' Jethro Mullen and Charles Riley
Shares in Airbus (EADSF) surged 5% after it reported its 2018 earnings and announced that it would stop making the A380, the iconic superjumbo jet that once promised to revolutionize commercial air travel.
The European plane maker will stop delivering A380s in 2021 after its key customer, Dubai-based airline Emirates, slashed its orders for the world's largest airliner.
"But obviously we need to be realistic," he added. "With the decision of Emirates to reduce orders, our order backlog is not sufficient to sustain production."
Nestle's making a turnaround
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Shares in Nestle (NSRGF) jumped more than 3% after the Swiss food company said its sales grew 3% in 2018 compared to a year earlier.
The maker of KitKat, Smarties and Nespresso has struggled in recent years to keep up with changing consumer tastes.
But it said Thursday that a shift to growth areas, such as plant-based products, was paying off.
"We saw revived growth in our two largest markets, the United States and China, as well as in our infant nutrition business," CEO Mark Schneider said in a statement.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing higher this morning.
The Dow closed up 0.5% on Wednesday, well off its session highs. The S&P 500 added 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.1%.
Canada Goose (GOOS), Coca-Cola (KO) and Six Flags (SIX) will release earnings before the open. CBS (CBS), Ellie Mae (ELLI) and NVIDIA (NVDA) will release earnings after the close.
We're also keeping an eye on US-China trade news. A third round of high-level talks between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and China's Vice Premier Liu He is currently underway in Beijing.
The discussions could yield a breakthrough that would prevent higher tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.
Investors around the world have been optimistic about the negotiations so far, especially after President Trump said he would be willing to stretch his March 1 deadline if it appeared that the two sides are getting close to a deal.