Everyone still loves Outback's Bloomin' Onions

People can't seem to get enough of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The beverage company said in an earnings release Thursday that its growth in 2018 was led by the no-sugar beverage.

That's not surprising: Quarter after quarter, Zero Sugar has led the way for the company.

Coca-Cola (KO) has been expanding its offerings as consumers shy away from sugary sodas. It's been focusing on lower-calorie and lower-sugar drinks in particular.

Last year, the company agreed to buy UK-based Costa Coffee (it finalized the sale last month). It also took a stake in the energy drink BodyArmor to compete with Pepsi's Gatorade. And Coca-Cola is thinking about developing an energy drink itself.

Meanwhile, sales of its more traditional beverages have lagged. In North America, juice, dairy, plant-based beverages and tea all declined by volume in the last three months of 2018.

Overall, the company's sales declined 6% to $7.1 billion for the last three quarters of 2018, and fell 10% to $31.9 billion for the year. Coca-Cola blamed the decline on costs related to refranchising its bottling system, among other things.

Shares of the company were down roughly 4% before the bell after its outlook for 2019 fell short of expectations.