Energy stocks helped carry the US stock market Wednesday to levels unseen since early December.

The Dow climbed 118 points, or 0.5%

climbed 118 points, or 0.5% The S&P 500 gained 0.3%

gained 0.3% And the Nasdaq edged 0.1% higher

Investors continue to be encouraged by hopes of a US-China trade deal and a Congressional budget agreement that would avoid a government shutdown.

However, US stocks finished well off their highs of the day. The Dow had been up as much as 200 points earlier in the day.

Energy stocks powered the rally as US oil prices jumped 1.5% to $53.90 a barrel. Apache (APA), Devon Energy (DVN) and Phillips 66 (PSX) closed solidly higher.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) soared 7% after disclosing plans to cut 8% of its workforce and shift its focus to top-selling games.