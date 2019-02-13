Remember MoviePass? It was just delisted

The Nasdaq has finally dumped MoviePass.

Helios and Matheson (HMNY), the parent company of the movie subscription service, said Tuesday in a government filing that it was delisted from the index. The company failed to meet an important Nasdaq requirement: Listed stocks must trade above a dollar.

Falling off the Nasdaq had been a danger for Helios and Matheson for months. The company tried to boost its stock price last summer from 8 cents to $21. But that plan didn't work.

Trading of the stock will be suspended at the start of business Wednesday, according to the filing. Helios and Matheson says it does not intend to appeal the decision right now, and shares will still be eligible to trade over the counter.

The delisting "has no effect on the day-to-day business operations" of Helios and Matheson and its subsidiaries, including MoviePass, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

The company added that it will still go ahead with plans for a partial spinoff of MoviePass.