What's moving markets today: February 12, 2020
OPEC says coronavirus is killing demand for oil
OPEC has lowered demand for oil around the world, calling the ongoing coronavirus outbreak a "major factor" in its decision.
The international oil cartel downgraded its forecast for oil demand by 230,000 barrels a day for 2020.
The group is trying to get Russia to get onboard with slashing production, but it has so far been unsuccessful at getting the country to join in its effort.
The forecast may be an attempt to convince the non-OPEC country to cut production. US oil prices were mostly unchanged on the report. They were up 1.6% Wednesday morning.
Lyft shares decline. Now's the time to buy, according to an analyst
Lyft (LYFT) shares declined more than 4% in premarket trading despite a positive earnings report released Wednesday.
Perhaps investors are wary that ride-hailing company reported a third quarter loss of $463 million that is steeper than the same quarter a year ago.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note that he remains optimistic that the company can eventually turn a profit and recommends investors to buy the stock on today's losses:
Investors were expecting more from Lyft after Uber set a stronger path to profitability last week, but taking a step back this quarter represents Lyft continuing to move the needle firmly in the right direction and we would be buyers on any knee jerk weakness this morning.
SoftBank profits plunge 99%, dragged down by Vision Fund losses
SoftBank's profit has been almost entirely wiped out, as the company continues to feel the pain from big losses in its massive tech fund.
The Japanese tech conglomerate on Wednesday reported operating income of 2.59 billion yen ($23.6 million) for the three months ended in December, a plunge of 99% compared to the same period a year earlier.
SoftBank (SFTBF) founder and CEO Masayoshi Son's closely watched $100 billion Vision Fund was the biggest driver of those losses.
The Vision Fund and a related fund reported an operating loss of 225 billion yen ($2 billion) for the quarter, blaming unrealized losses in WeWork and Uber (UBER) for the hit.
Son confirmed at Wednesday's earnings presentation that the fund's recent poor performance — and the accompanying deluge of bad news — has spooked potential investors in his next mega tech fund.
Investors are hopeful that coronavirus cases are peaking
The coronavirus outbreak has now killed 1,115 people and infected more than 45,170 globally. But the daily increase in cases in China appears to be leveling off, suggesting that the outbreak could be reaching its peak.
That trend is allowing global stocks to edge higher. The Shanghai Composite has gained 1.8% this week, while the S&P 500 has climbed 0.9%.
"The number of daily confirmed cases has shown tentative signs of moderating," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, told clients Wednesday. "The global spread has so far been kept relatively under control too, with nearly all confirmed cases in China."
The bank's expectation is that the outbreak "passes its peak by spring." That said, there remain significant risks, especially as 160 million employees in China return to work.