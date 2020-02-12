OPEC has lowered demand for oil around the world, calling the ongoing coronavirus outbreak a "major factor" in its decision .

The international oil cartel downgraded its forecast for oil demand by 230,000 barrels a day for 2020.

The group is trying to get Russia to get onboard with slashing production, but it has so far been unsuccessful at getting the country to join in its effort.

The forecast may be an attempt to convince the non-OPEC country to cut production. US oil prices were mostly unchanged on the report. They were up 1.6% Wednesday morning.