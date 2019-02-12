Total public debt in the United States has topped $22 trillion for the first time, according to data released today by the Treasury Department.

Talk about a milestone.

The national debt has been rising at an a faster clip since the 2008 financial crisis, when Congress and the Obama administration approved stimulus funding to prop up the economy.

The debt began to level off at the beginning of President Trump's term. But it jumped again after his 2017 tax cuts took effect.