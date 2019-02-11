Well, there's at least one shareholder who isn't worried about the sluggish spate of tech earnings from Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL).

Dryden Pence, chief investment officer for Pence Wealth Management, said he expects to see better earnings from those companies for the rest of the year.

"Typically, you will see stronger results later on in the year," he told First Move anchor Julia Chatterley. "Overall, technology companies and these companies in particular are going to do quite well in the future ."

Pence expects stronger growth from Apple because, he notes, the company has a lot more going for it than just iPhone sales.

Investors "forget that Apple is a tremendously large company with many other things," he said. For example, he points out that Apple's growing services business raked in more than $10 billion alone last quarter.

Pence is a major shareholder in Amazon, Google and Apple.