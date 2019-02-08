What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Mixed results for toymakers
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
It's a tale of two stories for toymakers:
- Mattel (MAT): Barbie and Hot Wheel sales helped the toymaker post solid fourth-quarter earnings. The company, which reported yesterday, said Barbie sales were the highest in five years, increasing 12% for the quarter. Hot Wheel sales were also higher. Shares are spiking 15% in premarket trading.
- Hasbro (HAS): The closure of Toys "R" Us hurt the toymaker. In its fourth quarter earnings report, posted today, the Hasbro said the chain's closure "was more impactful" than it expected. It also missed analysts' expectations on revenue. Shares are plunging 9% in premarket trading.
The trouble with Jaguar Land Rover
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
Jaguar Land Rover's poor performance in China is causing major headaches for its parent company.
Shares in Indian carmaker Tata Motors (TTM) plunged as much as 30% in Mumbai after the company reported a record loss of $3.8 billion. The stock recouped some of its losses later in the day to trade down 17%.
Tata Motors said it had taken a massive 3.1 billion ($4 billion) writedown on its JLR assets.
The brand has been hard hit in China, where January sales plunged 40% from the previous year amid a broad economic slowdown.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Concerns that the trade conflict between the US and China may not be resolved before the looming deadline are pulling down global markets.
Japan's Nikkei dropped over 2% today, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed in negative territory. European markets opened lower.
US stock futures also declined, suggesting that the sell-off that pushed the Dow and S&P 500 down 0.9% yesterday will continue when markets open in New York.
Fears over trade deepened after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that there was a "pretty sizable distance" between Beijing and Washington in trade negotiations.
President Donald Trump also said he was unlikely to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before March 2, when a trade truce between the two sides expires.
Trump has threatened to increase existing tariffs and impose a third wave of penalties on Chinese imports if the two sides can't come to a permanent agreement.
Luxury stays strong in China
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Luxury fashion house Hermes has reported sales of almost €6 billion ($6.8 billion) in 2018, a rise of 10% compared to the previous year.
The company did particularly well in China and Southeast Asia, where sales increased 14%.
L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics company, reported that strong sales in China helped its sales grow at the fastest pace in a decade. Asia Pacific has now overtaken North America as its top market.
Hermes (HESAY) stock was up 1.4% while shares in L'Oreal (LRLCF) gained 0.8%.
They're the latest companies to defy expectations that an economic slowdown in China would hurt luxury brands. Apple (AAPL) helped sparked the concerns earlier this year when it warned of weaker iPhone sales in the country.
LVMH (LVMHF), the owner of brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton, posted record annual sales last week.