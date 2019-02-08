Concerns that the trade conflict between the US and China may not be resolved before the looming deadline are pulling down global markets.

Japan's Nikkei dropped over 2% today, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed in negative territory. European markets opened lower.

US stock futures also declined, suggesting that the sell-off that pushed the Dow and S&P 500 down 0.9% yesterday will continue when markets open in New York.

Fears over trade deepened after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that there was a "pretty sizable distance" between Beijing and Washington in trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump also said he was unlikely to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before March 2, when a trade truce between the two sides expires.

Trump has threatened to increase existing tariffs and impose a third wave of penalties on Chinese imports if the two sides can't come to a permanent agreement.