Skechers' stock soars after record year

Skechers sneakers are hot.

Sales boomed 11.4% during its latest quarter, the company announced late Thursday. That sent Skechers' (SKX) stock up 17% during Friday trading.

International sales, including in China, helped lift the company. Skechers has also focused on offering new styles, like a popular slip-on shoe, to drive growth.

Skechers has benefited from a shift to more casual clothes and sneakers. Other brands, like Lululemon (LULU) and Nike (NKE), have also jumped on the trend.

"We remain the number one lifestyle casual, dress casual, walking and work brand in the United States," said Skechers CEO Robert Greenberg.