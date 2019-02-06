SoftBank's bet on Uber is paying off. Nvidia is another story.

Operating profit for the final quarter of 2018 jumped 60% from a year earlier to 438 billion yen ($4 billion), the Japanese company said Wednesday.

A big chunk of that came from a surge in income from SoftBank's huge tech fund, which has benefited from the rising value of investments in Uber and WeWork.

But it took a billion-dollar hit from its stake in US chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), whose shares plunged toward the end of 2018.

Since then, SoftBank (SFTBF) has dumped the shares. Son said the Vision Fund offloaded its entire stake in Nvidia last month.