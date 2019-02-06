What's moving markets today
Snap is set to soar
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of Snap (SNAP) are soaring 25% in premarket trading following yesterday's fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Why is the stock up that high? Wall Street is ecstatic that Snap didn't lose any users. The messaging app had 186 million daily users for the quarter, unchanged from the prior quarter. That ended a streak of two consecutive quarters of declines.
- Analysts are thrilled. "The fact that Snap was able to maintain its daily active user base quarter over quarter is a positive sign," said Debra Aho Williamson, an eMarketer analyst. She also predicts that Snap will grow once again when it releases an updated Android app.
The stock is in a turnaround, too. Despite losing roughly 60% of its value last year, it's up nearly 30% in 2019.
SoftBank dumps Nvidia but gets a lift from Uber
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
SoftBank's bet on Uber is paying off. Nvidia is another story.
Operating profit for the final quarter of 2018 jumped 60% from a year earlier to 438 billion yen ($4 billion), the Japanese company said Wednesday.
A big chunk of that came from a surge in income from SoftBank's huge tech fund, which has benefited from the rising value of investments in Uber and WeWork.
But it took a billion-dollar hit from its stake in US chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), whose shares plunged toward the end of 2018.
Since then, SoftBank (SFTBF) has dumped the shares. Son said the Vision Fund offloaded its entire stake in Nvidia last month.
Toyota and Daimler downbeat. GM up next
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Earnings from Toyota and Daimler are adding to worries over the strength of the global auto industry.
Toyota downgraded its full year forecast on Wednesday. The Prius maker said its sales in North America declined in the final three months of last year.
Shares in Toyota (TM) dropped as much as 1.5% in Tokyo, before recovering some ground to close down 0.7%.
Daimler said in an earnings statement that fourth quarter operating profit dropped 22% compared to the previous year. The German carmaker also cut its dividend.
"2018 was a year of strong headwinds — with the ongoing diesel debate, the changeover to the new [emissions] test method and the global trade dispute," Daimler Chairman Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.
Daimler (DDAIF) shares dropped nearly 2% in Frankfurt after the announcement.
General Motors (GM) is up next, before the open.
It'll give us its first quarterly report since announcing plans to cut 8,000 salaried staff and close five plants in North America.
Analysts are forecasting lower earnings for the quarter and the year.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing down.
The Dow closed up 0.7% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 closed 0.5% higher and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%.
These are companies to look out for today:
- General Motors (GM), 21st Century Fox (FOXA), Boston Scientific (BSX), Eli Lilly (LLY), Humana (HUM), New York Times (NYT), Spotify (SPOT) and Trivago (TRVG) will report earnings before the open.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), GoPro (GPRO), iRobot (IRBT), Match Group (MTCH), O'Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Valvoline (VVV) will follow after the close.
And check out what's moving markets now:
- The European Commission has blocked a planned deal between Siemens (SMAWF) and Alstom (AOMFF) to create the train-making equivalent of Airbus.
- Shares in BNP Paribas (BNPQF) dropped 1.9% in Paris after the bank lowered its outlook.
- The US Energy Information Administration will release a report on crude oil inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. US crude futures dropped 0.9% to trade at $53.20.