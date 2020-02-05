Casper's attempt at a public debut is becoming downright embarrassing.

The mattress-in-a-box company dramatically slashed its initial public offering price , cutting its valuation and dimming hopes of a positive reception by investors.

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it has cut its IPO target share price to $12 to $13 from $17 to $19 .

That values the company at around $500 million , down from the $705 million it valued itself at last week. At one point, Casper was valued at more than $1 billion.

The New York-based startup filed to go public earlier in January. It plans to trade under the ticker symbol "CSPR" on the New York Stock Exchange.