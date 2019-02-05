BP bet on US shale. It's paying off

Shares in BP (BP) jumped 3.7% in London after the company wowed investors with its results for 2018.

BP went big on US shale last year, buying major oil assets from mining firm BHP (BBL) for $10.5 billion. The investment paid off: profits in 2018 more than doubled over the previous year to $12.7 billion.

BP also said its oil and gas output soared to 3.7 million barrels a day, an 8.2% increase from 2017.

The US shale boom has helped oil and gas companies overcome major volatility in energy prices over the past few months. Recent earnings from Shell (RYDBF) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) have also topped analyst expectations.