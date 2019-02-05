What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
BP bet on US shale. It's paying off
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Shares in BP (BP) jumped 3.7% in London after the company wowed investors with its results for 2018.
BP went big on US shale last year, buying major oil assets from mining firm BHP (BBL) for $10.5 billion. The investment paid off: profits in 2018 more than doubled over the previous year to $12.7 billion.
BP also said its oil and gas output soared to 3.7 million barrels a day, an 8.2% increase from 2017.
The US shale boom has helped oil and gas companies overcome major volatility in energy prices over the past few months. Recent earnings from Shell (RYDBF) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) have also topped analyst expectations.
Google shrugs off data privacy drama
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, said yesterday that its revenue for the final quarter of 2018 increased to $39.3 billion.
The jump, about 22% from the same period a year earlier, was better than expected.
It was fueled in large part by Google's advertising business. Sales in that business rose 20% over the previous year to $32.6 billion.
The numbers are remarkable given that the tech sector's data privacy practices are under more scrutiny now than ever, from both regulators and consumers alike.
But the company is also paying more to support its advertising business. Alphabet said its traffic and acquisition cost — the money it pays to companies to run its ads and services — was $7.4 billion during the quarter, up from $6.5 billion a year ago.
And its operating margin for the quarter fell to 21%— a noteworthy dip from 24% a year ago.
Alphabet's stock dropped roughly 3% in premarket trading.