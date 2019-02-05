Trump and Fed Chairman Powell meet for dinner

Our Donna Borak reports that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Donald Trump yesterday. The meeting comes weeks after White House aides floated the idea of inviting the former investment banker to sit with Trump in person to allay his concerns about a string of rate hikes.

Trump hasn't been the biggest fan of Powell and the Fed's rate changes. The president has attacked him on Twitter and expressed hope that central bankers would keep rates steady. But, such a move could risk letting the economy overheat amid continued strong hiring.

The President's dissatisfaction over increased market volatility heightened late last year, leading Trump to ask advisers whether he could fire Powell, even though it's unclear whether presidents can legally fire their Fed chairs.