Apple is once again the world's most valuable company

Apple shares are continuing to get a post-earnings bump. That has vaulted the iPhone maker back to the top of the world's most valuable company rankings. For now at least.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) are up more than 12% since the company reported results last week that weren't as bad as feared. (The company already warned of slowing iPhone demand in China earlier this year.)

Apple is now worth about $823.5 billion, which puts it narrowly ahead of rivals Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) -- which are worth around $820 billion and $815 billion respectively.

So don't be surprised to see these three continue to trade places at the top over the next few months. Don't forget about Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) either. Although its stock is down slightly Tuesday on concerns about its latest earnings, Alphabet isn't far behind tech's other big three in market cap. It's still worth $785 billion.