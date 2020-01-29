What's moving markets today: January 29, 2020
McDonald's store renovations are paying off. It posted the best sales growth in a decade
McDonald's efforts to modernize its restaurants and improve its digital capabilities are paying off.
Globally, sales at stores open at least a year jumped 5.9% in the fourth quarter, marking the biggest increase in more than a decade. They also grew 5.9% for the year. In the United States, that figure was 5.1% for the quarter and 5% for the year.
New CEO Chris Kempczinski attributed the boost to McDonald's aggressive growth plan, which the company has been following since March 2017.
McDonald's has been rapidly remodeling stores to include digital kiosks, expanding delivery capabilities and developing new technologies to hold on to existing customers and bring in ones.
Thanks to the plan, McDonald's (MCD) sales surpassed $100 billion last year, making 2019 "a year of significant milestones," according to Kempczinski.
The stock is down 1% in premarket trading.
Boeing posts first loss in 22 years because of the 737 Max crisis
Boeing reported a $4 billion loss in 2019 as the cost of the 737 Max crisis continued to climb. It was Boeing's first annual loss since 1997.
Most of that loss -- $2.5 billion -- came in the last three months of 2019. That compares with a $3.9 billion profit a year earlier.
Revenue for the year plunged 24% because of the halt in deliveries of the 737 Max in March.
Boeing (BA) shares are up 1% in premarket trading.
GE's comeback continues
General Electric's comeback under CEO Larry Culp continues.
The slimmed-down conglomerate, which has been shedding assets and paring back debt under Culp, reported strong fourth quarter earnings Wednesday.
- Shares of GE (GE) surged 5% on the news.
- The stock is up nearly 40% during the past year.
The company reported an adjusted profit of 21 cents a share and revenue of $26.2 billion, up 4.6% from a year ago. Wall Street analysts were expecting a profit of 18 cents a share and sales of $25.6 billion.
L Brands stock soars after report that CEO Leslie Wexner might step down
Leslie Wexner, the 82-year-old billionaire CEO of L Brands, is reportedly in "discussions to step aside" from his role at the retailer, according to the Wall Street Journal.
He's also said to be "exploring strategic alternatives" for troubled Victoria's Secret, which could possibly include a full or partial sale. The brand has been struggling with falling sales recently.
The WSJ report cautioned that L Brands is "looking to reach a decision on the potential deal and succession plans in coming weeks." There's also "no guarantee" the company will reach agreement with Wexner.
The news sent L Brands' (LB) stock soaring more than 12% in premarket trading.
Coronavirus fears sink Hong Kong stocks
Hong Kong stocks had their worst day in almost six months Wednesday as investors returned from a four-day holiday to weigh the consequences of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.
The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) closed down 2.82% on its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.
It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since early August, when China allowed for a surprise devaluation of its currency, stoking fears about the US-China trade war.
The virus originated in Wuhan and has now spread across Asia and the rest of the world. Chinese officials say 132 people have died in mainland China, and there have been more than 6,000 confirmed cases around the world. Eight cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong.
Read this, too: Starbucks has closed more than halfof its Chinese stores because of coronavirus
Investors are eyeing Boeing earnings
Boeing is reporting earnings for the final three months of 2019 on Wednesday. The big question for investors: As the 737 Max crisis drags on, what's the growing cost?
The aircraft manufacturer is in for an ugly comparison to the final quarter of 2018. While one 737 Max crashed in October of that year, the aircraft wasn't grounded until a second plane went down in March 2019.
Boeing announced last week that it doesn't expect to get approval for the jet to fly again until summer 2020 at the earliest, although the US Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that approval could come sooner.
In the meantime, investors will want to know how business is faring. Boeing was profitable in the third quarter of 2019, but revenue tumbled 21% since it couldn't deliver 737 Max planes.
Costs could continue to rise as the aircraft stays on the ground. Boeing already registered a $5 billion charge from compensation it agreed to pay airline for customers, and Southwest Airlines said last week that it will press Boeing for additional payment.
Another big day of earnings
Apple shares rise after strong earnings
Apple (AAPL) posted record earnings Tuesday for the last three months of 2019 on the back of the iPhone's resurgence.
The iPhone 11 was Apple's bestselling smartphone during the last three months of 2019, CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call with investors.
That helped overall iPhone sales grow by nearly 8% to $56 billion in the quarter. It didn't quite hit a record (in the three months ending in December 2017, Apple sold $61 billion worth of iPhones), but it was a robust turnaround for a product that was in a serious slump: IPhone sales had fallen in each of the previous four quarters.
Apple shares are up 2% in premarket trading.
Apple's complicated China story
The stakes were high for Apple's performance in China this quarter.
China makes up around 15% of Apple's overall revenue, but iPhone sales in the market tumbled last year.
But in the holiday quarter, Apple's sales in the region returned to growth. The iPhone, wearables and services segments all increased by double digits, Cook said Tuesday, adding that "the iPhone 11 is doing particularly well there."
It would be a notable turn of events, if not for the rapidly increasing spread of coronavirus throughout China, and elsewhere around the world. Fears about the disease have forced companies operating in the country to take action.
Cook said Apple (AAPL) is "working very closely with our team and our partners in the affected areas, and we have limited travel to business-critical situations as of last week." He added that the company has closed one store in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, has shortened operating hours at other stores and is deep cleaning them and performing temperature checks on employees.
But the virus could take a toll on Apple's performance in China, which it acknowledged by providing a wider range than usual for its revenue projections for the current quarter. Apple also has manufacturing centers in Wuhan and elsewhere in China.
"In and of itself the return to growth in China is very impressive," D.A. Davidson, senior analyst Tom Forte said. "Were it not for the coronavirus, the sustainability of [its performance in China] would not be called into question ... It's an important risk that investors need to monitor."