McDonald's efforts to modernize its restaurants and improve its digital capabilities are paying off.

Globally, sales at stores open at least a year jumped 5.9% in the fourth quarter, marking the biggest increase in more than a decade . They also grew 5.9% for the year. In the United States, that figure was 5.1% for the quarter and 5% for the year.

New CEO Chris Kempczinski attributed the boost to McDonald's aggressive growth plan, which the company has been following since March 2017.

McDonald's has been rapidly remodeling stores to include digital kiosks, expanding delivery capabilities and developing new technologies to hold on to existing customers and bring in ones.

Thanks to the plan, McDonald's (MCD) sales surpassed $100 billion last year, making 2019 "a year of significant milestones," according to Kempczinski.

The stock is down 1% in premarket trading.

