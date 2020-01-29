Hong Kong stocks had their worst day in almost six months Wednesday as investors returned from a four-day holiday to weigh the consequences of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.

The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) closed down 2.82% on its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.

It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since early August, when China allowed for a surprise devaluation of its currency, stoking fears about the US-China trade war.

The virus originated in Wuhan and has now spread across Asia and the rest of the world. Chinese officials say 132 people have died in mainland China, and there have been more than 6,000 confirmed cases around the world. Eight cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong.

