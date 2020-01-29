What's moving markets today: January 29, 2020
Coronavirus fears sink Hong Kong stocks
Hong Kong stocks had their worst day in almost six months Wednesday as investors returned from a four-day holiday to weigh the consequences of an escalating coronavirus outbreak.
The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) closed down 2.82% on its first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.
It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since early August, when China allowed for a surprise devaluation of its currency, stoking fears about the US-China trade war.
The virus originated in Wuhan and has now spread across Asia and the rest of the world. Chinese officials say 132 people have died in mainland China, and there have been more than 6,000 confirmed cases around the world. Eight cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong.
Read this, too: Starbucks has closed more than halfof its Chinese stores because of coronavirus
Investors are eyeing Boeing earnings
Boeing is reporting earnings for the final three months of 2019 on Wednesday. The big question for investors: As the 737 Max crisis drags on, what's the growing cost?
The aircraft manufacturer is in for an ugly comparison to the final quarter of 2018. While one 737 Max crashed in October of that year, the aircraft wasn't grounded until a second plane went down in March 2019.
Boeing announced last week that it doesn't expect to get approval for the jet to fly again until summer 2020 at the earliest, although the US Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that approval could come sooner.
In the meantime, investors will want to know how business is faring. Boeing was profitable in the third quarter of 2019, but revenue tumbled 21% since it couldn't deliver 737 Max planes.
Costs could continue to rise as the aircraft stays on the ground. Boeing already registered a $5 billion charge from compensation it agreed to pay airline for customers, and Southwest Airlines said last week that it will press Boeing for additional payment.
Another big day of earnings
Apple shares rise after strong earnings
Apple (AAPL) posted record earnings Tuesday for the last three months of 2019 on the back of the iPhone's resurgence.
The iPhone 11 was Apple's bestselling smartphone during the last three months of 2019, CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call with investors.
That helped overall iPhone sales grow by nearly 8% to $56 billion in the quarter. It didn't quite hit a record (in the three months ending in December 2017, Apple sold $61 billion worth of iPhones), but it was a robust turnaround for a product that was in a serious slump: IPhone sales had fallen in each of the previous four quarters.
Apple shares are up 2% in premarket trading.
Apple's complicated China story
The stakes were high for Apple's performance in China this quarter.
China makes up around 15% of Apple's overall revenue, but iPhone sales in the market tumbled last year.
But in the holiday quarter, Apple's sales in the region returned to growth. The iPhone, wearables and services segments all increased by double digits, Cook said Tuesday, adding that "the iPhone 11 is doing particularly well there."
It would be a notable turn of events, if not for the rapidly increasing spread of coronavirus throughout China, and elsewhere around the world. Fears about the disease have forced companies operating in the country to take action.
Cook said Apple (AAPL) is "working very closely with our team and our partners in the affected areas, and we have limited travel to business-critical situations as of last week." He added that the company has closed one store in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, has shortened operating hours at other stores and is deep cleaning them and performing temperature checks on employees.
But the virus could take a toll on Apple's performance in China, which it acknowledged by providing a wider range than usual for its revenue projections for the current quarter. Apple also has manufacturing centers in Wuhan and elsewhere in China.
"In and of itself the return to growth in China is very impressive," D.A. Davidson, senior analyst Tom Forte said. "Were it not for the coronavirus, the sustainability of [its performance in China] would not be called into question ... It's an important risk that investors need to monitor."