What's moving markets today: January 22, 2020
US threatens to hike tariffs on UK car exports
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that the United States would consider imposing tariffs on cars made in the United Kingdom if the country moves ahead with a tax on digital services.
Mnuchin said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that the United States regards digital services taxes such as the one imposed by France, and being planned by the United Kingdom and Italy, as being unfair to American tech companies.
Asian stocks recover from losses sparked by the coronavirus outbreak
Stocks in Asia recovered a little ground Wednesday after a new virus originating in China drove markets into the red earlier this week and disrupted plans for the millions of people traveling over the Lunar New Year.
- China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) was last up 0.4%, reversing earlier losses. The index had fallen more than 1% Wednesday morning.
- Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index (HSI) moved up 1.1% after recording its worst day in more than five months.
- South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) was up 1.2%.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) was 0.6% higher.
Wednesday's gains marked a significant improvement over Tuesday's "sea of red," when stocks in the region were down across the board. That slump came as China confirmed that the new coronavirus can be transmitted between humans.
Netflix shares rise after mixed earnings
Netflix (NFLX) released its earnings Tuesday, finally giving itself a chance to calm the nerves of jittery investors who are concerned about the rise of rivals.
The streaming giant exceeded its own expectations by reporting fourth quarter earnings showing that it added roughly 8.7 million new subscribers. That is above the 7.6 million that the company was projecting.
It now has 167 million subscribers globally.
The service said it expects to add another 7 million subscribers in the next quarter, which was slightly weaker than what Wall Street was projecting.
Netflix's numbers in the United States and Canada were sluggish at best. The streamer signed up 420,000 new members in those markets, fewer than the 600,000 it projected.
The stock is up more than 1% in premarket trading.