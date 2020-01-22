Netflix (NFLX) released its earnings Tuesday, finally giving itself a chance to calm the nerves of jittery investors who are concerned about the rise of rivals.

The streaming giant exceeded its own expectations by reporting fourth quarter earnings showing that it added roughly 8.7 million new subscribers . That is above the 7.6 million that the company was projecting.

It now has 167 million subscribers globally .

The service said it expects to add another 7 million subscribers in the next quarter, which was slightly weaker than what Wall Street was projecting.

Netflix's numbers in the United States and Canada were sluggish at best. The streamer signed up 420,000 new members in those markets, fewer than the 600,000 it projected.

The stock is up more than 1% in premarket trading.

