What's moving markets today: January 15, 2020
Target shares plunge after reporting disappointing holiday sales
Target reported a sales gain of only 1.4% in November and December at stores open at least a year.
That was below the company's guidance for the period and well short of the 5.7% growth it had a year earlier.
While the company said it should still be able to hit its profit target for the fiscal fourth quarter, the sales report sent shares of Target (TGT) down 9% in premarket trading.
Bank executive: The US consumer is 'very strong'
The ongoing strength of the American consumer is reassuring investors.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) generated solid gains in deposits and an increase in revenue from auto loans and other consumer products. It also helps that banks have a clearer picture on interest rates moving forward.
"The US consumer remains in very strong shape," JPMorgan CFO Jennifer Piepszak told analysts Tuesday. Though business spending remains "a bit soft," sentiment is "certainly better" than it was six months ago, she added.
UBS on Wednesday said it had raised its expectations for US earnings growth this year. The Swiss bank thinks results will better reflect the strength of the American economy following a relative disconnect in 2019, pushing stocks higher.
"We see the upcoming reporting season marking a turning point after a period of weak profit growth for US companies," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.
The US and China will sign a trade deal. But what's in it?
President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to sign a preliminary trade deal with senior Chinese leaders — but the document in question is still under wraps.
The public absence of the text, estimated to be more than 80 pages long, opens up the door to a "knee-jerk" response by markets "if the final details from the signed deal underwhelm investors," Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM, a currency broker, told clients Wednesday. Optimism, Tan noted, is "largely priced in."
What we have: US and Chinese officials have repeatedly described the agreement in sweeping terms, citing promises by Beijing to go beyond prior commitments made on intellectual property theft and forcing US companies to hand over their technology, as well as a pledge from China to buy $200 billion in farm goods and other products made by the US over a two-year period.
The missing details of the deal have left a host of questions: Exactly what commitments did China make? How will the deal be enforced? When will it take effect? Will China change its laws? And how will either country determine if the other failed to comply with the terms?
The latest: Bloomberg reports that existing US tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports are likely to stay in place until after the American presidential election. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pushing back on this, telling reporters that Trump will reassess after securing a "phase two" agreement.
What is clear: Despite an apparent truce, the fight between United States and China isn't over yet.
Today on 'Markets Now:' Talking bank mergers and markets
Faced with low interest rates and intense competition for consumer deposits and loans from financial giants, regional banks may rush to merge this year to keep pace with larger rivals.
So says Dick Bove, chief financial strategist at Odeon Capital and a veteran bank industry analyst, who tells CNN Business that this year could be the biggest for bank mergers since 1998.
In that year alone, Wells Fargo (WFC) bought Norwest, NationsBank acquired Bank of America (BAC); and Citibank and Travelers merged to form Citigroup (C).
The Citi deal was the nail in the coffin for the Depression-era Glass-Steagall law that prevented banks from owning insurers and brokers — a merger that would have been illegal had Congress had not repealed it.
Citigroup spun off Travelers (TRV) in 2002 as a separate company that it is now one of the 30 stocks in the Dow. Now banks are under pressure once again to grow.
"The nation's biggest banks have set a target to increase their market share by taking business from the biggest regionals," Bove said in an email to CNN Business. "The competitive battle is likely to force the regionals to merge to gain the cash flows and scale necessary to ward off the attack."
Amazon is investing $1 billion into India
Amazon (AMZN) is raising its game in India.
The company plans to pour $1 billion into small businesses in the country over the next five years, CEO Jeff Bezos said Wednesday at a company event in New Delhi.
Amazon wants to help manufacturers, resellers, shops and brands in the country, according to Bezos. More than 550,000 sellers use the Amazon India marketplace, and more than 60,000 Indian manufacturers and brands export products to customers worldwide using the company's platform.