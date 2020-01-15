President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to sign a preliminary trade deal with senior Chinese leaders — but the document in question is still under wraps.

The public absence of the text, estimated to be more than 80 pages long, opens up the door to a "knee-jerk" response by markets "if the final details from the signed deal underwhelm investors," Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM, a currency broker, told clients Wednesday. Optimism, Tan noted, is "largely priced in."

What we have: US and Chinese officials have repeatedly described the agreement in sweeping terms, citing promises by Beijing to go beyond prior commitments made on intellectual property theft and forcing US companies to hand over their technology, as well as a pledge from China to buy $200 billion in farm goods and other products made by the US over a two-year period.

The missing details of the deal have left a host of questions: Exactly what commitments did China make? How will the deal be enforced? When will it take effect? Will China change its laws? And how will either country determine if the other failed to comply with the terms?

The latest: Bloomberg reports that existing US tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports are likely to stay in place until after the American presidential election. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pushing back on this, telling reporters that Trump will reassess after securing a "phase two" agreement.

What is clear: Despite an apparent truce, the fight between United States and China isn't over yet.