Tesla (TSLA) shares have been on an electrifying run as of late -- and as a result, the company is now worth almost as much as the combined market values of Big Three rivals General Motors (GM) and Ford (F).

Tesla's stock hit a new all-time high of just under $476 a share in early trading Wednesday. At that price, Tesla's market value was nearly $86 billion. GM is worth around $50 billion while Ford has a market cap of about $37 billion.

Tesla is also worth about $15 billion more than the combined market caps of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Ferrari (RACE). It's approximately $15 billion higher than the combined value of Japanese car companies Honda (HMC) and Nissan (NSANY) too. And Tesla is closing in on Volkswagen (VWAGY), which is currently worth about $96 billion.

No wonder Elon Musk is dancing! But Tesla still has a ways to go before it surpasses Toyota (TM) is the most valuable auto company on the planet. The RAV4, Corolla and Camry maker is worth about $200 billion.