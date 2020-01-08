What's moving markets today: January 8, 2020
Investors quickly shrugged off Iran's missile strikes. Here's why
Iran has retaliated against the United States for its killing of top general Qasem Soleimani by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing US troops — but for now, investors aren't showing much alarm.
Markets react: At first, global traders sold stocks, and markets in Asia closed lower. Gold prices leaped above $1,600 per ounce, while Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, jumped as high as $71.75 per barrel.
The latest: US stock futures have recovered, and Brent crude is back to $68.64 per barrel.
"Based on available evidence, this round seems over," Henry Rome, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told clients Wednesday. "The US and Iran will likely revert to their usual, tortured relationship moving forward."
This bolsters the view from many investors that the geopolitical turmoil afflicting markets in recent days will be short-lived.
These are Blackstone's boldest calls for 2020
Private equity giant Blackstone is out this week with its list of 10 potential surprises for 2020.
On the list: No "phase two" US-China trade deal, Democrats take the US Senate and markets get hit by "several" corrections greater than 5%.
Vice Chairman Byron Wien and Joe Zidle, the chief investment strategist in the private wealth solutions group, define a "surprise" as an event that a typical investor assigns a 33% probability, while they see a more than 50% likelihood that it will happen.
Another prediction: Wien and Zidle say that problems with Boeing's 737 Max plane will probably be fixed, ending the hold on deliveries to airlines. They predict that the plane would likely go on to become a mainstay around the world, helping airlines boost profits and allowing their stocks to become market leaders.
McDonald's expands its Beyond Meat burger test in Canada
McDonald's (MCD) is serving a Beyond Meat burgers at two dozen more restaurants in Canada, as it continues to expand its test of the plant-based alternative meat.
The chain announced that beginning January 14, more than 50 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario, including Canada's largest city, Toronto, will serve the P.L.T. (Plant Lettuce Tomato) burger that is assembled with a Beyond Meat burger patty
McDonald's announced the trial at 28 locations in September as way to learn if the meat alternative would be a hit with its customers. The chain said that the newest wave of expansion will "help us learn more about our guests’ tastes while continuing to provide variety within our menu."
Beyond Meat (BYND) shares closed 12% higher Tuesday after rival Impossible said it probably wouldn't strike a deal to serve their plant-based burgers at McDonald's anytime soon.
Oil prices move higher after Iran attacks bases housing US troops in Iraq
Oil prices steadied Wednesday after climbing sharply earlier on concerns about a spiraling tit-for-tat conflict between the United States and Iran.
Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against bases in Iraq that house US troops in retaliation for the American airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week, sending US crude prices as much as 4% higher.
US crude futures later gave up most of those gains to trade about 0.3% at nearly $63 a barrel. Brent crude, a global oil benchmark, was last up 0.6% to almost $68 a barrel.
The attacks were Iran's response to the US killing last week of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Iran has called that attack an "act of war" and "state terrorism" and had vowed a response.
Global stocks tumble after Iran attacks bases housing US troops in Iraq
Global stocks tumbled Wednesday after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US forces.
Asian markets dipped sharply as traders reacted to the news, but later recovered some lost ground as investors eased off piling into safe havens.
Japan's Nikkei (N225) closed down 1.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng (HSI) fell 1%. China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) shed 1.2%.
Major markets in Europe opened in negative territory. Germany's DAX (DAX) gave up 0.5% and London's FTSE 100 (UKX) dipped 0.4%.
Dow (INDU) futures were essentially flat, recovering from a loss of more than 400 points earlier. Futures for the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq (COMP) were up slightly.
Major airlines divert flights from Iranian and Iraqi airspace
Major international airlines are canceling and re-routing flights in the Middle East after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house US forces.
Air France (AFLYY), Lufthansa (DLAKY), Malaysia Airlines and Taiwan's EVA Air said they were avoiding the airspace above Iran and Iraq. Singapore Airlines (SINGF) said it would not fly over Iran.
The Federal Aviation Agency meanwhile restricted commercial US flights "from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman." Authorities in Russia recommended the country's airlines avoid the same areas.
Samsung stock rises on signs of a turnaround
Samsung said on Wednesday its operating profits likely fell 34% in the fourth quarter. But the forecast beat analysts' estimates, signaling a turnaround for the company in the coming year helped by higher prices for memory chips and strong sales of its smartphones.
Shares in Samsung (SSNLF) rose nearly 2.9% in Seoul.
The South Korean technology giant said that it expects to make an operating profit of 7.1 trillion Korean won ($6 billion) for the quarter that ended in December. That's down from 10.8 trillion Korean won ($9.2 billion) for the same period a year ago, but higher than analysts' estimates of 6.6 trillion won, according to data provider Refinitiv.