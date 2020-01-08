Iran has retaliated against the United States for its killing of top general Qasem Soleimani by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing US troops — but for now, investors aren't showing much alarm.

Markets react: At first, global traders sold stocks, and markets in Asia closed lower. Gold prices leaped above $1,600 per ounce, while Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, jumped as high as $71.75 per barrel.

The latest: US stock futures have recovered, and Brent crude is back to $68.64 per barrel.

"Based on available evidence, this round seems over," Henry Rome, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told clients Wednesday. "The US and Iran will likely revert to their usual, tortured relationship moving forward."

This bolsters the view from many investors that the geopolitical turmoil afflicting markets in recent days will be short-lived.