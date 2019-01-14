What's moving markets today
Gannett shares spike 20% on buyout offer
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
News that a hedge fund-led media company was making an offer for USA Today publisher Gannett Co. (GCI) sent Gannett's shares 20% higher in premarket trading.
More from Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" newsletter about the buyer:
The would-be buyer is Digital First Media, which in turn is controlled by Alden Global Capital. The operation already owns dozens of local papers. It is notorious for slash-and-burn tactics. Last year, employees at the Denver Post garnered national support when they rose up against the "vultures" at Alden.
Digital First Media announced Monday that it's offering to buy Gannett for $12 a share — a 23% premium over Friday's closing price. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier.
The would-be buyer blasted Gannett in a release saying the management team "has not demonstrated that it is capable of effectively running it as a public company."
Rotten Apple?
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
European Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) warned Monday that its fourth quarter sales will be at the bottom of the range it forecast last year.
It's the latest sign that weak iPhone sales in China are having an effect on Apple (AAPL) suppliers that rely on the tech giant for orders.
Apple warned earlier this month that it would miss its sales target for the final quarter of 2018 by at least $5 billion, due to slower than expected sales in the world's second largest economy.
Despite the warning, Dialog Semiconductor shares in Frankfurt rose 2.8% on Monday.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing lower after the Dow closed flat on Friday, ending its five-day winning streak. The S&P 500 was little changed and the Nasdaq closed 0.2% lower.
Also ahead: Citigroup (C) is the first big American bank to report this earnings season. It's set to release earnings before the open.