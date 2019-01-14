Gannett shares spike 20% on buyout offer

News that a hedge fund-led media company was making an offer for USA Today publisher Gannett Co. (GCI) sent Gannett's shares 20% higher in premarket trading.

More from Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" newsletter about the buyer:

The would-be buyer is Digital First Media, which in turn is controlled by Alden Global Capital. The operation already owns dozens of local papers. It is notorious for slash-and-burn tactics. Last year, employees at the Denver Post garnered national support when they rose up against the "vultures" at Alden.

Digital First Media announced Monday that it's offering to buy Gannett for $12 a share — a 23% premium over Friday's closing price. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier.

The would-be buyer blasted Gannett in a release saying the management team "has not demonstrated that it is capable of effectively running it as a public company."