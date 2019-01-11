Apple said to make 3 new iPhones for 2019 — including an update to the poorly selling XR

Apple is planning to release three new iPhone models this year, including a new version of the XR — the budget-friendly phone with an LCD screen that's facing sagging sales.

The Wall Street Journal reports that it can't scrap the planned released of the new XR because because it's been in the pipeline for months and Apple's plan "can’t be altered easily."

Apple can't end production of the LCD model until 2020, the report said. Apple eventually wants to sell only iPhones with the bright OLED-powered screens.

To get the XR moving off shelves, Apple has reportedly slashed prices in China where the phone is seen as too expensive compared to its locally made rivals.

It's been a rough month for the iPhone. Apple (AAPL) warned earlier this month it would miss its sales target for the previous quarter, mainly because of weak iPhone demand in China.