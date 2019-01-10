What's moving markets today
Jerome Powell speaks at noon
The Fed chair has been high profile in public lately. He's speaking again today at the Economic Club of Washington, DC. It's at noon and we'll stream it live.
Meanwhile, don't miss this analysis from CNN Business' Matt Egan on the Fed's delicate unwinding of its crisis-era balance sheet:
Many market watchers believe that the balance sheet shrinkage — it's down $500 billion from the peak — has at a minimum contributed to turbulence in financial markets.
"Once the Fed started quantitative tightening, the global stock market tipped over right on schedule," legendary investor Jeff Gundlach said on Tuesday during a webcast.
"There is an eerie correlation," said Gundlach, the founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital.
Fiat Chrysler set to settle emissions charges
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is about to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle charges that it cheated on emissions tests in the US.
The deal is due to be announced Thursday morning, according to a person familiar with the details.
He told CNN that the total amount paid could be roughly around $800 million. The settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing by the automaker.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US futures are lower, indicating that Wall Street could take a breather from its recent winning streak.
Stocks lost steam late Wednesday after President Trump walked out of a government shutdown meeting with Congressional leaders.
But they still managed to close higher: The Dow and the S&P 500 added 0.4%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.9%, rallying for the ninth time in 10 days.