What's moving markets today
Jerome Powell speaks at noon
The Fed chair has been high profile in public lately. He's speaking again today at the Economic Club of Washington, DC. It's at noon and we'll stream it live.
Meanwhile, don't miss this analysis from CNN Business' Matt Egan on the Fed's delicate unwinding of its crisis-era balance sheet:
Many market watchers believe that the balance sheet shrinkage — it's down $500 billion from the peak — has at a minimum contributed to turbulence in financial markets.
"Once the Fed started quantitative tightening, the global stock market tipped over right on schedule," legendary investor Jeff Gundlach said on Tuesday during a webcast. "There is an eerie correlation."
Bed Bath & Beyond soars ahead of market open
From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn
Bed Bath & Beyond surged 10% in pre-market trading today.
The company reported quarterly earnings late last night that beat Wall Street’s low expectations. Although comparable store sales fell 1.8% during the quarter compared to the same period last year, Bed Bath & Beyond raised its guidance for this year. That encouraged investors.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) had a rough 2018. Its stock has fallen more than 40% in the last year as people buy more home furnishings at Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT). Bed Bath & Beyond is trying to fight the perception that its merchandise is too expensive compared to Amazon. The company is also trying to develop more of its own brands, and it is closing stores to reduce costs.
American Airlines shares fall 7% after it lowers revenue outlook
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
American Airlines stock fell 7% in premarket trading after the company lowered its outlook for revenue in the fourth quarter.
It's the latest airline to warn that the end of last year wasn’t as good as it hoped. Last week, Delta Air Lines (DAL) cut its guidance on fourth quarter fare revenue.
Airlines are being helped by lower-than-expected fuel prices. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors who are worried about warning signs of a slowing economy, especially overseas.
The American (AAL) news sent all the major airline stocks sharply lower in pre-market trading. Delta was off nearly 3%. United Continental (UAL) fell 2%, and Southwest (LUV) was down 4%.
Fiat Chrysler set to settle emissions charges
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is about to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to settle charges that it cheated on emissions tests in the US.
The deal is due to be announced Thursday morning, according to a person familiar with the details.
He told CNN that the total amount paid could be roughly around $800 million. The settlement does not include any admission of wrongdoing by the automaker.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US futures are lower, indicating that Wall Street could take a breather from its recent winning streak.
Stocks lost steam late Wednesday after President Trump walked out of a government shutdown meeting with Congressional leaders.
But they still managed to close higher: The Dow and the S&P 500 added 0.4%. The Nasdaq climbed 0.9%, rallying for the ninth time in 10 days.