American Airlines stock fell 7% in premarket trading after the company lowered its outlook for revenue in the fourth quarter.

It's the latest airline to warn that the end of last year wasn’t as good as it hoped. Last week, Delta Air Lines (DAL) cut its guidance on fourth quarter fare revenue.

Airlines are being helped by lower-than-expected fuel prices. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors who are worried about warning signs of a slowing economy, especially overseas.

The American (AAL) news sent all the major airline stocks sharply lower in pre-market trading. Delta was off nearly 3%. United Continental (UAL) fell 2%, and Southwest (LUV) was down 4%.