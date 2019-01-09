The recovery from a brutal December rolls on.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4%, notching its first four-day winning streak since September.

The Dow closed 92 points higher, giving back a chunk of an early rally. It had been up as much as 198 points.

The Nasdaq rose 0.8%, rallying for the ninth time in 10 days.

Stocks lost steam late in the day after President Donald Trump walked out of a government shutdown meeting with Congressional leaders.

Energy stocks helped propel the market higher again. US oil prices spiked another 5.2% to $52.36 a barrel on reassuring comments from Saudi Arabia.

Crude has advanced eight straight days, the longest streak since July 2017. Apache (APA), Hess (HES) and ConocoPhillips (COP) climbed more than 3% apiece.