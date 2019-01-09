Apple CEO Tim Cook got a 22% pay raise last year. He took in $15.7 million, including a $3 million salary and $12 million cash bonus. Also ...

$16,500 for his 401(k)

$2,964 in life insurance

$57,692 for unpaid vacation days

Cook also received $605,063 for security expenses, including $294,082 in reimbursements for his personal air travel. Cook made a total of $12.8 million in 2017.

He and all other Apple executives received their full bonuses and compensation last fiscal year, which ended in September. At that point, Apple’s stock had reached an all-time high and its market valuation soared to nearly $1.2 trillion – a record for an American company. But since then Apple’s stock has lost a third of its value as investors worry about slumping demand for iPhones and the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

Cook is the lowest-paid of Apple's top executives. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, General Counsel Kate Adams, Apple Store chief Angel Ahrendts and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams all made more than $26.5 million. Unlike other executives, Cook chose not to accept Apple’s restricted stock units.