What's moving markets today
Tim Cook gets a 22% raise
By CNN Business' David Goldman
Apple CEO Tim Cook got a 22% pay raise last year. He took in $15.7 million, including a $3 million salary and $12 million cash bonus. Also ...
- $16,500 for his 401(k)
- $2,964 in life insurance
- $57,692 for unpaid vacation days
Cook also received $605,063 for security expenses, including $294,082 in reimbursements for his personal air travel. Cook made a total of $12.8 million in 2017.
He and all other Apple executives received their full bonuses and compensation last fiscal year, which ended in September. At that point, Apple’s stock had reached an all-time high and its market valuation soared to nearly $1.2 trillion – a record for an American company. But since then Apple’s stock has lost a third of its value as investors worry about slumping demand for iPhones and the slowdown of the Chinese economy.
Cook is the lowest-paid of Apple's top executives. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, General Counsel Kate Adams, Apple Store chief Angel Ahrendts and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams all made more than $26.5 million. Unlike other executives, Cook chose not to accept Apple’s restricted stock units.
Constellation Brands stock plummets in pre-market trading
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Constellation Brands stock plummeted roughly 12% before the market opened after it lowered its outlook for 2019.
The Corona-maker’s beer sales last quarter were strong, but wine and spirits sales lagged. Overall, Constellation’s sales grew 9% in the three months ending in November 2018. But profits fell 38% in that period because of high freight costs, among other factors.
The company said it expects wine and spirit sales to fall this year.
Constellation also cited additional expenses tied to a major cannabis investment it made in the fall. The company completed its $4 billion investment in the Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth in November.
When Constellation announced that it was increasing its stake last summer, its CEO called the pot industry “potentially one of the most significant global growth opportunities for the next decade.”
Major homebuilder says sales are slowing
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Lennar, the nation's second largest home builder, said sales are slowing because of higher home prices and rising mortgage rates.
The company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it experienced weaker-than-expected sales. Shares are flat in premarket trading.
Here's more from CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica:
A long shutdown could hurt America's AAA credit rating
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
The US risks losing its AAA credit rating if the government shutdown drags on long enough, an executive with Fitch Ratings warned today.
“If this shutdown continues to March 1 and the debt ceiling becomes a problem several months later, we may need to start thinking about the policy framework, the inability to pass a budget... and whether all of that is consistent with triple-A,” James McCormack, Fitch’s global head of sovereign ratings, said at an event in London.
Sound familiar? This happened in 2011. Back then, a standoff over raising the debt ceiling led Standard & Poor’s to take the unprecedented step of downgrading America’s AAA credit rating.
Flash forward to today. The debt limit will go back into effect in March, but the Treasury Department will be able to buy time by using extraordinary measures for a few months.
Fitch said in a report last Friday that “evidence of greater dysfunction” could pressure the US credit rating, especially given the rising federal deficit and slowing economic growth.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US futures are pointing higher, suggesting that Wall Street could be headed for another day of gains.
Investors are hopeful that US-China trade talks, which just concluded in Beijing, may bring good news about a deal.
The decision to extend negotiations for a third day had been interpreted as a sign that things are moving in a positive direction.
On Tuesday, the Nasdaq and Dow extended winning streaks by posting gains of 1.1%. The S&P 500 added 1%.
Xiaomi shares sink
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Wednesday was the first day some investors were able to unload shares from Xiaomi after its market debut in July.
The result wasn't pretty: Shares dropped 7% in Hong Kong to a record low. The Chinese smartphone maker is now trading 40% below its IPO price.
CEO Lei Jun, among other shareholders, responded to the sell-off by promising not to sell any shares for at least another year.
The decision was made to express "confidence in the long term value of the company," they said in a statement.