Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Dow futures tumble 400 points as Russia threatens the West

By CNN Business

Published 6:28 AM ET, Mon February 28, 2022
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

Global stocks fall and oil surges as West pours on Russian sanctions

From CNN Business' Laura He

European markets opened lower, as the West continued to impose fresh sanctions on Russia. In early trade the United Kingdom's FTSE 100 fell 1%, the German DAX 30 dropped 2% and France's CAC 40 was 2% lower.

Asian markets ended the day on a mixed note. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost as much as 1.6%, before closing down 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Korea's Kospi erased earlier losses and were up 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%.

Global markets had been turbulent last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine, and the pain has spread beyond stocks.

The Russian ruble plummeted as much as 40% Monday against the US dollar, after Western countries announced new sanctions against Russia, including expelling certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world.

Read more

6 min ago

Russia shutters its stock market as the ruble crashes

From CNN Business' Mark Thompson

Russia's currency crashed to a record low against the US dollar Monday as the country's financial system reeled from crushing sanctions imposed by Western countries in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The ruble lost more than 30% of its value to trade at 109 to the dollar at 2.30 a.m. ET after earlier plummeting as much as 40%. The start of trading on the Russian stock market was delayedand then canceled entirely, according to a statement from the country's central bank.

The latest barrage of sanctions came Saturday, when the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada said they would expel some Russian banks from SWIFT, a global financial messaging service, and "paralyze" the assets of Russia's central bank.

President Vladimir Putin's government has spent the last eight years preparing Russia for tough sanctions by building up a war chest of $630 billion in foreign currency reserves, but his "fortress" economy is now under unprecedented assault and at least some of that financial firepower is now frozen.

Read more

9 min ago

Dow futures tumble

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Russia continued to bear down on Ukraine's largest cities over the weekend, but Russian fighters bore stiff resistance from Ukrainians. Peace talks are set to take place between delegates of the two nations Monday on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Still, President Vladimir Putin ordered his country's deterrence forces — including nuclear arms — be placed on high alert. That unnerved investors, concerned that the war could spill over to other countries outside of Ukraine.

Putin's threat came after the White House and several EU nations announced the expulsion of certain Russian banks from the SWIFT banking system Saturday evening. Removing some Russian banks from SWIFT could effectively disconnect them from the international financial system, hindering their ability to do global business.

But that action could hurt European countries' ability to buy Russian energy. Senior Russian lawmakers have said that shipments of oil, gas and metals to Europe would stop if the country's financial system is removed from SWIFT. Russia remains a key exporter of oil and natural gas for much of Europe, and immediate alternatives that could blunt rising energy prices from a reduction of Russian exports aren't obvious.

Some Western banks also have assets tied up in Russia, and cutting Russian banks off from SWIFT could sting.

Dow futures were down 400 points or 1.1%. S&P 500 futures fell 1.3%. Nasdaq futures were 1.3% lower.

The disruption to oil in particular is concerning to investors. Oil prices surged. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 4% to $101.80 a barrel. US crude rose 4.8% to $96 a barrel.

9 hr 33 min ago

Sanctions will put Russia's 'fortress' economy to the test

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Moscow has tried to wean its oil-dependent economy off the dollar, limited government spending and stockpiled foreign currencies.

Putin's economic planners have sought to boost domestic production of certain goods by blocking equivalent products from abroad. Moscow has meanwhile amassed a war chest of $630 billion in international reserves — a huge sum compared to most other countries.

David Lubin, a Citi economist and associate fellow at Chatham House, said "fortress economics" requires the creation of big foreign currency reserves that can be spent if sanctions bite.

"Russia has followed this pattern assiduously," he wrote recently.

Some of those reserves are already being deployed. The Russian central bank said Thursday it was intervening in the currency markets to prop up the ruble. And on Friday, it said it was increasing the supply of bills to ATMs to meet increased demand for cash. Russian state news agency TASS reported that several banks had seen increased withdrawals since the invasion of Ukraine, notably of foreign currency.

Read more

9 hr 38 min ago

The invasion of Ukraine changed everything for Wall Street

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine last week shattered the security order in Europe that has existed since the end of the Cold War. It's also compelled investors to consider whether they need to adjust to a world that's changed for good.

"I believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine marks nothing less than a shift away from the largely US/Western-dominated world order that has prevailed since the fall of the Berlin Wall," Michael Strobaek, the global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse, said in a note to clients Friday.

Before Russian troops descended on Ukraine, sparking punishing sanctions from shocked countries in the West, the primary concern on Wall Street was tied not to Putin, but to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

What the Fed will do next to rein in inflation, which has been rising at the fastest rate in decades, has been the subject of fierce speculation. Increasingly, traders have braced for the Fed to aggressively hike interest rates from rock bottom and begin reducing the size of its massive balance sheet, which it built up to support the economy during the pandemic.

9 hr 39 min ago

BP will dump its 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

From CNN Business' Ramishah Maruf

BP (BP) is cutting ties with Rosneft in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The British company said in a statement Sunday that it would exit its 19.75% stake in the Russian state oil giant, describing Moscow's decision to attack its neighbor as "an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region."

BP CEO Bernard Looney and former CEO Bob Dudley will also stand down with immediate effect from Rosneft's board, where they had served alongside Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BP, which had called itself "one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia," said the changes would lead to the company taking a "material" charge in its first quarter earnings. Its operating profit in 2025 would be about $2 billion lower than forecast as a result of the accounting changes, it added.

Read more

9 hr 41 min ago

What is SWIFT?

From CNN Business' Charles Rileyq

The White House, along with the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced Saturday evening that they would expel certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, pledging to "collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication was founded in 1973 to replace the telex and is now used by over 11,000 financial institutions to send secure messages and payment orders. With no globally accepted alternative, it is essential plumbing for global finance.

Removing Russia from SWIFT would make it much harder for financial institutions to send money in or out of the country, delivering a sudden shock to Russian companies and their foreign customers — especially buyers of oil and gas exports denominated in US dollars.

The United States and Germany have the most to lose if Russia is disconnected, because their banks are the most frequent SWIFT users to communicate with Russian banks, according to Shagina.

But the pain could be widespread. Senior Russian lawmakers have said that shipments of oil, gas and metals to Europe would stop.

9 hr 33 min ago

States want to boycott Russian vodka. Here's why that won't work

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Russian-made alcohol is the latest target in the growing backlash against the country's invasion of Ukraine.

So far, officials in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have called on liquor stores to remove Russian-made or Russian-branded products from shelves, a move that largely targets vodka since it's most closely associated with the country.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox requested on Saturday that state-run liquor outlets "remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products," explaining that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an "egregious violation of human rights."

New Hampshire's Gov. Chris Sununu made a similar announcement, also asking for the removal of "Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits."

These moves are largely symbolic — and may even miss their intended target — as very few brands imported to the United States still produce the liquor in Russia.

Many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in multiple countries — including the United States.

Read more