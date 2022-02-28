European markets opened lower, as the West continued to impose fresh sanctions on Russia. In early trade the United Kingdom's FTSE 100 fell 1%, the German DAX 30 dropped 2% and France's CAC 40 was 2% lower.

Asian markets ended the day on a mixed note. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost as much as 1.6%, before closing down 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Korea's Kospi erased earlier losses and were up 0.2% and 0.8%, respectively. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%.

Global markets had been turbulent last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine, and the pain has spread beyond stocks.

The Russian ruble plummeted as much as 40% Monday against the US dollar, after Western countries announced new sanctions against Russia, including expelling certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world.

