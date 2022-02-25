The US and Europe imposed a series of sanctions against Russia following Vladimir Putin's decision to attack Ukraine. Even though the West held back on some of the potentially most severe sanctions that could have really hurt Russian banks and the Russian people, investors are still nervous about what's next.

The biggest concern is what Putin might do to retaliate.

"We...see potential volatility caused by Russia using its cyberattack network," said Nuveen’s Global Investment Committee in a report. "This growing area of non-military attack should remain a significant risk going forward, and may expand to include areas such as financial services, which is likely to cause ongoing uncertainty."

There's also the risk that the sanctions lead to even more inflation...the last thing that the US and other developed nations need right now. Consumers and businesses are already feeling the pinch.

"Upward pressure on commodities also exists, as Russia is a major supplier of nickel (EV batteries and stainless steel), palladium (catalytic converters), titanium (modern aircraft and military applications) and many other esoteric periodic table elements," said Janus Henderson emerging market portfolio managers Daniel J. Graña, CFA and Jennifer James, in a blog post.

The Janus Henderson managers added that "the duration of this commodity move will depend on the severity of sanctions imposed by the West and the reaction of Russia." But the net result? "Inflation is likely to move higher, which is effectively a tax on consumers."