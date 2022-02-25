Follow CNN Business
US stocks sink again as Russian siege of Kyiv begins

By CNN Business

Updated 8:09 a.m. ET, February 25, 2022
1 min ago

Why sanctions against Russia worry Wall Street

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

The US and Europe imposed a series of sanctions against Russia following Vladimir Putin's decision to attack Ukraine. Even though the West held back on some of the potentially most severe sanctions that could have really hurt Russian banks and the Russian people, investors are still nervous about what's next.

The biggest concern is what Putin might do to retaliate.

"We...see potential volatility caused by Russia using its cyberattack network," said Nuveen’s Global Investment Committee in a report. "This growing area of non-military attack should remain a significant risk going forward, and may expand to include areas such as financial services, which is likely to cause ongoing uncertainty."

There's also the risk that the sanctions lead to even more inflation...the last thing that the US and other developed nations need right now. Consumers and businesses are already feeling the pinch.

"Upward pressure on commodities also exists, as Russia is a major supplier of nickel (EV batteries and stainless steel), palladium (catalytic converters), titanium (modern aircraft and military applications) and many other esoteric periodic table elements," said Janus Henderson emerging market portfolio managers Daniel J. Graña, CFA and Jennifer James, in a blog post.

The Janus Henderson managers added that "the duration of this commodity move will depend on the severity of sanctions imposed by the West and the reaction of Russia." But the net result? "Inflation is likely to move higher, which is effectively a tax on consumers."

41 min ago

US stock futures sink

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures fell after Russia began its siege of Kyiv. Investors once again fled stocks for safer havens, including bonds.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.96%.

But some other safe-havens fell, including US oil, which sank to $92.67 a barrel. Brent crude also remained below $100 a barrel.

Gold remained flat at just over $1,900 a troy ounce.

Dow futures were down 180 points or 0.5%.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%.

Nasdaq futures were 0.3% lower.

42 min ago

$100 oil won't derail the US economy

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent oil futures above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and will probably bring $4-a-gallon gasoline to much of the United States. But it won't be a major drag on US economic growth.

Economists project that at most the nation's gross domestic product, the broadest measure of its economic activity, will have a few tenths of a percentage point shaved off its growth rate. With the economy growing very strong — GDP had its best growth since 1984 last year — America is expected to weather those higher prices just fine, even if drivers are grumbling.

The positives and negatives for the US economy from an oil price hike come close to balancing each other out, noted Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist for Capital Economics.

43 min ago

The West could still kick Russia out of SWIFT as the 'last resort'

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

The West has announced a barrage of tough new sanctions aimed at cutting off Russia's banks from the global financial system and depriving the country of vital technology. Yet a punishing financial weapon is being kept in reserve.

The United States and the European Union held back from cutting Russia off from SWIFT, a high security messaging network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, after failing to agree on a step that some have called the "nuclear option." It would damage Russia but also big economies in Europe.

Ukraine appealed for Russia to be removed from SWIFT after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion on Thursday. The call from Kyiv was backed by Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and the United Kingdom but other European countries resisted.

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Thursday that depriving Russia of access to SWIFT is "always an option." But, he added, "right now, that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take."

39 min ago

Big Oil CEO responds to Biden: We would never 'take advantage of' war in Ukraine

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers insisted on Thursday that US oil companies would not seek to capitalize on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Our companies would never take advantage of this kind of situation," Sommers, who leads the most powerful US energy trade group, told CNN in a phone interview.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden delivered a warning to the oil industry amid soaring prices.

"American oil and gas companies should not -- should not exploit this moment to hike their prices to raise profits," Biden said in prepared remarks.

