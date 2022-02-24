US stock futures tumbled after Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine Thursday. Investors fled stocks for safer havens, including oil, gold and bonds.

US oil rose more than 8% to nearly $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and Brent crude hit $105 a barrel.

Gold surged 3% to more than $1,970 a troy ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield grew to 1.98%.

Dow futures were down 800 points or 2.4%.

S&P 500 futures tumbled 2.39%.

Nasdaq futures were 3% lower, and that index is set to open in bear-market territory.