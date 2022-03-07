Stocks are tumbling on Monday as oil prices soared above $120 barrel to their highest level in 13 years, raising fears about an inflationary shock to the global economy.

European markets plunged in early trade. Germany's DAX 30 (DAX) and France's CAC 40 (CAC40) both fell by more than 3%. London's FTSE 100 (UKX) was down nearly 2%. The sell-off followed big losses in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) sank as much as 5% before closing down 3.9%, its worst daily drop in seven months. Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) tumbled nearly 3% and China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) dropped more than 2%.

The latest market turmoil came as US crude futures surged 6% to trade at $123 a barrel, the highest level since August 2008. Brent crude briefly spiked as high as $139 a barrel before easing back to $125, still up more than 6%.

