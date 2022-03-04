Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Dow futures tumble after Russian nuclear plant attack

By CNN Business

Published 7:49 AM ET, Fri March 4, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Dow futures sink

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures fell Friday after Russia seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Investors remain rattled by the fighting, the West’s sanctions and the inflationary pressures exacerbated supply chain problems are causing for the global economy.

At 8:30 am ET, investors will get a look at the post-Omicron job market – Wall Street expects the US economy added 400,000 jobs in February.

US oil hit $110 a barrel.

  • Dow futures were down 350 points or 1.1%.
  • S&P 500 futures fell 1.1%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 1% lower.
2 min ago

Russia-Ukraine crisis replaces Covid as top risk to global supply chains, Moody's says

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Covid-19 drove global supply chains to the breaking point, causing shortages and sending prices skyrocketing. Just as the pandemic has calmed down, Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to further scramble those fragile supply chains.

Russia is a major producer of commodities, everything from oil and natural gas to palladium and wheat. Ukraine is also a major exporter of wheat as well as neon. The crisis is casting doubt on the availability of a sizable chunk of those vital supplies.

"The greatest risk facing global supply chains has shifted from the pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the geopolitical and economic uncertainties it has created," Moody's Analytics economist Tim Uy wrote in a report Thursday.

Moody's warned that the Russia-Ukraine crisis will "only exacerbate the situation for companies in many industries," especially those reliant on energy resources.

Read more

5 min ago

Russia's answer to Google warns it may not be able to pay its debts

From CNN Business' Mark Thompson

Russia's biggest search engine could collapse as financial fallout from the invasion of Ukraine spreads.

Yandex (YNDX), which handles about 60% of internet search traffic in Russia and operates a big ride-hailing business, said Thursday that it may be unable to pay its debts as a consequence of the financial market meltdown triggered by the West's unprecedented sanctions.

The company is based in the Netherlands, but its shares are listed on the Nasdaq and the Russian stock exchange. Dealing in the stock has been suspended this week as the value of Russian assets collapsed in Moscow and around the world in the wake of the invasion. The imposition of sanctions by the United States, European Union and other big Western economies last weekend piled on the pressure.

Yandex hasn't been sanctioned but it could still default. Investors who hold $1.25 billion in Yandex convertible notes have a right to demand repayment in full, plus interest, if trading in its shares are suspended on the Nasdaq for more than five days. The Moscow stock market will remain shut at least until Tuesday, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday.

"The Yandex group as a whole does not currently have sufficient resources to redeem the Notes in full," the company said in a statement.

Read more

6 min ago

Russia's second biggest oil company calls for an end to Putin's war

From CNN Business' Charles Riley

Russia's second largest oil company has broken ranks with President Vladimir Putin.

Lukoil, which produces more than 2% of the world's crude oil and employs over 100,000 people, has called for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The company's board of directors said in a statement to shareholders, staff and customers that it was "calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict."

"We express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy," the board added.

Read more

2 min ago

Economists expect a strong jobs report Friday. What if they're wrong again?

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Forecasting the pace of the recovery has been tough, and many economists have got their predictions very wrong over the past two years. For the February jobs report set to be released on Friday, experts say they are expecting robust job growth. But what if they got it wrong yet again?

Last month, the nation saw the light at the end of the tunnel of the Omicron wave. Infections fell swiftly and various cities announced changes to their pandemic restrictions. That should have been good news for jobs. Consequently, economists polled by Refinitiv believe 400,000 positions were added last month.

In pre-pandemic times, that would be a fantastic number. But the labor market is still making up for lost ground. If the consensus forecast holds true, it would make February the weakest month of job growth since April last year.

Forecasters also predict that the unemployment rate will inch down to 3.9%, matching the pandemic-era low from December, and down from 4% in January.

Read more