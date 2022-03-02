Pressed on whether the US will target Russia’s fuel exports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN Wednesday the US “wants to maximize the impact on President Putin” and those around him, but made clear that the White House priority is to minimize the impact at home.

“It’s still on the table, it’s not off the table,” Psaki said of efforts to ban Russian oil exports.

But, Psaki added, “What he (Biden) does not want to do is topple the global oil markets or the global marketplace, or impact the American people more with higher energy and gas prices. And obviously, the announcement that was made yesterday to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve here and do that in the united way, in a coordinated way with the global community, is an effort to address that and mitigate the impact, but that's something we heavily weigh.”

US oil prices surged 6.1% to nearly $110 a barrel Wednesday.