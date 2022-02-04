With the January jobs report, we now know employers added 6.6 million jobs during Joe Biden's first 12 months in office — by far the best first-year jobs gain for any US president.

The previous record holder was Jimmy Carter, who had 2.8 million jobs added during his first 12 months in office.

On a percentage basis, jobs are up 4.6% from where overall employment stood in January 2021. That's the second-best percentage gain, the only slightly behind the 4.8% gain during Carter's first year.

There were 2 million jobs added during Donald Trump's first 12 months in office.

Correction: An earlier version of this post overstated the number of jobs added in Donald Trump's first year. The US economy added 2 million jobs in the first 12 months Trump was in office.