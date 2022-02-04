Follow CNN Business
Beijing Winter Olympics

January jobs report

Coronavirus pandemic

Stocks stumble after jobs post shocking gains

By CNN Business

Updated 9:12 AM ET, Fri February 4, 2022
6 min ago

Biden's first year: By far the biggest jobs gain for any president

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

With the January jobs report, we now know employers added 6.6 million jobs during Joe Biden's first 12 months in office — by far the best first-year jobs gain for any US president.

The previous record holder was Jimmy Carter, who had 2.8 million jobs added during his first 12 months in office.

On a percentage basis, jobs are up 4.6% from where overall employment stood in January 2021. That's the second-best percentage gain, the only slightly behind the 4.8% gain during Carter's first year.

There were 2 million jobs added during Donald Trump's first 12 months in office.

Correction: An earlier version of this post overstated the number of jobs added in Donald Trump's first year. The US economy added 2 million jobs in the first 12 months Trump was in office.

18 min ago

Stock futures slide after jobs report

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Good news for jobs is bad news for the stock market apparently. Futures slid Friday morning after the United States government reported a surprisingly large number of jobs were added last month.

Dow futures were pointing to a nearly 250 point drop at the opening bell, a steeper decline than what futures were indicating before the jobs numbers came out. Futures for the S&P 500 edged lower too and Nasdaq futures, which had been pointing to solid gains thanks to strong earnings from Amazon (AMZN), Snap (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS), were flat.

It appears that investors are concerned about what the numbers mean for the Federal Reserve, which is expected to begin raising interest rates next month to fight inflation. Rising wages could put pressure on the Fed to raise rates more times and possibly at higher amounts than the market is currently expecting.

Bond yields popped following the report too. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to nearly 1.9%.

34 min ago

Glad you didn't freak out about January's jobs report?

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Economists, and even the White House, warned that Friday's report would show a sharp slowdown in payroll growth. Multiple major banks projected an outright decline of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

But that didn't happen -- and certainly doesn't signal the jobs market is falling off a cliff and layoffs are suddenly rampant in the world's largest economy.

Much of the trouble was expected to stem from when — and how — the government conducts its surveys. Now there is ample evidence suggesting the labor market will get back on its feet, swiftly.

Read more

53 min ago

These workers are the only ones really seeing higher wages

From CNN Business' Tami Luhby

Lots of workers are getting raises, but for many, the pay hikes won't buy them more at the grocery store or car dealership. In fact, wages are behind where they were when the pandemic began, if you take rising prices into account.

Inflation-adjusted wages, which have been falling steadily since mid-2020, are 1.2% below where they were in December 2019, according to an analysis of Employment Cost Index quarterly data by Jason Furman, an economics professor at Harvard University. The index measures wages and salaries, along with health, retirement and other benefits.

Over the last year, inflation-adjusted wages dropped 2.4%.

But there are workers in a few industries who are eking out small pay increases after accounting for the jump in prices.

Employees in the leisure and hospitality sector -- which includes waiters, cooks and hotel clerks -- have seen their inflation-adjusted wages rise 2% since December 2019.

But even these workers aren't doing as well as they did prior to the pandemic, when their wages were growing at an even faster rate over inflation, Furman said.

Read more here

34 min ago

Omicron's bad timing

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The Omicron surge began in December. But the full fallout will probably become visible in the economic data for the start of 2022.

Friday's jobs report includes workers who got sick themselves, but also those who had to stay home to care for ill relatives or children home from school.

Nearly 9 million American workers said they were not working because of the virus -- either because they were sick themselves or because they cared for someone in their household -- according to the most recent US Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, conducted between December 29 and January 10.

The good news: Omicron rates are falling rapidly, and the economy should bounce back quickly. Last winter's brief drop and the Delta surge in the summer didn't prevent a year of record-breaking jobs growth in 2021.

Even so, the impact from the variant will permeate economic reports throughout early 2022. Last week, Bank of America (BAC) warned of a significant risk that America's GDP will shrink in the first quarter because of Omicron. Goldman Sachs echoed that sentiment this week, forecasting an abrupt slowing of growth and consumer spending.

Read more