Russia's war in Ukraine

MSU shooting

Stock market today

Stocks rise ahead of inflation report

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN

Updated 8:33 a.m. ET, February 14, 2023
1 min ago

Inflation was still hot in January, but some prices are cooling off

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

Inflation surged in January by the most in three months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index, released Tuesday.

Despite the monthly increase of 0.5%, inflation continued to slow on a year-over-year basis to 6.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's down from December's 6.5% and higher than economists' expectations of 6.2%.

2 hr 44 min ago

Stocks rise ahead of inflation report

Stocks: US stock futures were higher ahead of another key inflation report. Dow futures were up 30 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.2% higher. 

Fear & Greed Index: 71 = Greed 

Oil & gas: US oil prices fell 1.5% below $79 barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.41 a gallon. 

2 hr 47 min ago

December's CPI was worse than we thought

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

A Target customer looks at a display of board games while shopping at Target store on December 15, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newly revised inflation data showed Friday that December consumer prices rose from the month before and did not fall as previously thought.

That's according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which said prices rose 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December from November versus a previously estimated decline of 0.1%.

Every year, the BLS recalculates seasonal adjustment factors for the Consumer Price Index going back five years.

The latest annual adjustments show slight shifts in the month-on-month inflation trend for 2022 — with November and October revised up by 0.1 percentage points.

Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile categories of food and energy, saw upward revisions of 0.1 percentage points in December and November to 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

The latest BLS tweaks show the importance of not reading into any one data point but instead reviewing a variety of different metrics over a longer-term period, he said, a point that has been repeatedly stressed by officials such as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as they measure the path of inflation.

Read more.

2 hr 47 min ago

Consumers haven't really changed their minds about inflation

From CNN's Alicia Wallace

Consumers are expecting inflation to remain high and their incomes to take a hit during the next 12 months, according to survey results released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. 

The New York Fed's January 2023 Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that median inflation expectations for the year ahead held steady at 5%. Looking three years and five years out, Americans expect inflation to be 2.7% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points) and 2.5% (an increase of 0.1 percentage points), respectively. 

Consumers' expectations about inflation are being watched closely by the Fed as it engages in a long battle to bring down high prices. Higher inflation expectations could lead to an increase in workers bargaining for higher wages which, in turn, could drive pricing upward.

The January survey showed that consumers don't expect their take-home pay to change much during the next year: Median one-year-ahead expected earnings held at 3%. It's been within the 2.8% to 3% range since September 2021. 

The biggest shift seen among survey respondents was about their household finances. The median expected growth in household income registered at 3.3% last month, a 1.3 percentage point decline from December, when those expectations hit a record high. 

While it's the largest month-on-month drop in the nearly 10 years the New York Fed has conducted the survey, the median income expectations are just below the 12-month running average of 3.5% and remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Additionally, respondents indicated they planned to slightly curtail spending — spending growth expectations fell to 5.7% from 5.9% — and also anticipated a greater chance of missing a minimum debt payment during the next three months (increased to 12.1% from 11.4%).

2 hr 47 min ago

Why inflation has gone 'supercore'

From CNN's Christine Romans

An electrician apprentice uses a voltage meter while working on a programmable logic controller at the Kentuckiana Electrical Apprenticeship and Training (LEJATC) trade school in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. 
An electrician apprentice uses a voltage meter while working on a programmable logic controller at the Kentuckiana Electrical Apprenticeship and Training (LEJATC) trade school in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.  (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

If "transitory" was the buzzword for inflation watchers in 2021, this year it's "supercore."

Federal Reserve officials and economists were taken to task for dismissing inflation as temporary earlier in the pandemic, so now they're slicing and dicing inflation data in different ways. The new favorite: supercore inflation. 

Supercore inflation refers to prices that rise when workers get paid more for their services. Think haircuts, electrical work and gardening. Those prices are typically less volatile than food and energy and can better indicate the direction of prices in the US economy. 

Core services that exclude housing "may be the most important category for understanding the future evolution of core inflation," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said recently.

That's a problem: Supercore prices have remained stubbornly high in recent years.

"Supercore inflation was a strong 6.4% on a year-over-year basis through December 2022, but it is moderating," said Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist. For the three months through December, supercore inflation is up only 2.4% annualized, and just 0.9% annualized in the month of December.  

But supercore isn't a perfect gauge.

Read more