Live Updates

Stocks rise ahead of expected Fed rate hike

By CNN Business

Updated 6:59 a.m. ET, May 4, 2022
1 min ago

Warren Buffett-backed electric carmaker shrugs off China's lockdowns

From CNN Business' Laura He

BYD, the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker, had a bumper month in the world's largest car market, despite strict Covid lockdowns that have disrupted production and sales for many of its major rivals.

The company reported Tuesday that its sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids soared 313% in April from the same month a year ago. The Shenzhen-based carmaker sold a record number of 106,000 units last month in mainland China.

BYD was already off to a strong start to the year.

31 min ago

The Fed is about to make history again

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve Wednesday as it wraps up a crucial policy meeting in Washington, DC, the outcome of which will have repercussions for millions of American families and businesses, as well as the economy, ahead of the midterm elections.

For the first time in 22 years the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point, part of a series of aggressive moves it's anticipated to make in order to cool down the economy amid the worst inflation in 40 years.

In March, the Fed hiked its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time since late 2018, upping it by a quarter-percentage-point.

20 min ago

EU proposes ban on Russian oil imports

From CNN Business' Mark Thompson

The European Union is proposing to ban all oil imports from Russia by the end of the year and remove the country's biggest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT international payments network.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the measures would form part of a sixth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We now propose a ban on Russian oil," she said during a speech to the European Parliament. "Let's be clear: it will not be easy. But we simply have to work on it. We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, to maximize pressure on Russia, while minimizing the impact on our own economies."

Crude oil supply would be phased out within six months, and imports of refined oil products by the end of 2022, she added.

28 min ago

US stock futures rise ahead of Fed decision

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures rose for the third straight day ahead of a consequential decision by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to raise rates by a half point in a single move for the first time since 2000.

Dow futures were up 130 points or 0.4%.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%.

Nasdaq futures were 0.3% higher. 

US oil surged 3.5% to $106 a barrel.

14 min ago

A Chinese man called 'Ma' was detained. The news wiped $26 billion off Alibaba's stock

From CNN Business' Nectar Gan

For Chinese tech tycoon Jack Ma, there's a price to freedom: $26 billion.

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant Ma co-founded, saw its Hong Kong-listed shares plunge as much as 9.4% Tuesday after Chinese state media reported that an individual surnamed "Ma" in the city of Hangzhou — where Alibaba is based — had been detained on national security grounds.

According to China's state broadcaster CCTV, the suspect was placed under "compulsory measures" on April 25 on suspicion of "colluding with overseas anti-China hostile forces" to "incite secession" and "incite subversion of state power."

27 min ago

Didi is facing an SEC probe into its botched IPO, company says

From CNN Business' Laura He

Didi says it is facing an investigation by US regulators into its botched IPO last year.

The Chinese ride-hailing giant said in a regulatory filing this week that it is cooperating with the investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission about its share offering, "subject to strict compliance with applicable [Chinese] laws and regulations."

"We cannot predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation," the company added.

The SEC didn't immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours. Didi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

23 min ago

China market analyst quits after his social media accounts were frozen

From CNN Business' Laura He

Hong Hao, a prominent market analyst in China, has left the state-owned bank he worked for just days after his social media accounts were shut down following downbeat remarks he made about the economy.

Tencent's (TCEHY) WeChat froze Hong's public account over the weekend, after he posted about huge outflows of capital from the country and made bearish forecasts about the Chinese stock market.

Hong was managing director and head of research at BOCOM International, the Hong Kong-based investment banking arm of Bank of Communications, China's fifth largest bank.

A spokesman for BOCOM International told CNN Business on Wednesday that Hong had resigned from the company for personal reasons.

