BYD, the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle maker, had a bumper month in the world's largest car market, despite strict Covid lockdowns that have disrupted production and sales for many of its major rivals.

The company reported Tuesday that its sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids soared 313% in April from the same month a year ago. The Shenzhen-based carmaker sold a record number of 106,000 units last month in mainland China.

BYD was already off to a strong start to the year.

