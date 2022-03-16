US stock futures were sharply higher, continuing the good mood from Tuesday, when the Dow closed about 600 points higher.

Investors have been in a lousy mood this year, grappling with all kinds of uncertainty: Russia has invaded Ukraine. Covid is raging in China and in parts of Europe. Inflation is spiraling out of control. And economists are increasingly fearful of a global recession.

Yet two events Wednesday helped soothe investors' fears, at least temporarily: China's government swooped in to calm plunging Asian markets by saying it would ease its regulatory crackdown and support markets and the economy. Also, the Fed is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter-percentage point Wednesday afternoon, threading the needle between putting a ceiling on inflation and keeping the strong US economy humming.

Oil prices continued to fall slightly, sinking below $96 a barrel, helping nip some inflation fears in the bud.