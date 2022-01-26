Follow CNN Business
Stocks set to surge as Wall Street hopes Fed dials down its rate hike rhetoric

By CNN Business

Updated 8:15 a.m. ET, January 26, 2022
1 min ago

Stock futures rise sharply

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Investors are hopeful the Fed could ease up on its hawkish rhetoric just a tad as the market tumbles and tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

After a rough three weeks and a particularly rocky past two days, stocks were set for a strong comeback.

  • Dow futures were up 370 points, or 1.1%.
  • S&P 500 futures rose 1.5%.
  • Nasdaq futures were 2.2% higher.
  • Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were up about 5%.
23 min ago

A pivotal Fed meeting as inflation fears persist

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

The Fed is on the hot seat today, from both Main Street and Wall Street.

Americans are frustrated by red-hot inflation, while investors are worried about the Fed’s plans to cool inflation off. T

he 2 pm Fed decision is likely to hint at plans to for rate hikes, which would raise the cost of borrowing on everything from mortgages and credit cards to car loans.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will face questions at 2:30 pm on the timing and speed of rate hikes, the end of the bond-buying stimulus program known as QE and plans to shrink the Fed’s $9 trillion balance sheet.

Don’t expect Powell to sound overly concerned with the turbulence in the stock market, at least not yet. 

16 min ago

Why economists believe 2021 ended on a high note despite Omicron

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

The Omicron variant put America's recovery through the ringer. But the post-Thanksgiving timing may mean the economic scorecard for the final quarter of 2021 could still look decent.

At least that's what economists are hoping.

Omicron caused infections to skyrocket, businesses to struggle and workers to stay home sick in late December. But before the variant arrived on US shores, the recovery was chugging along.

That means the fourth quarter may prove to be the one that squeaked through, slotting between Delta and Omicron — and looking pretty good.

Economists predict US gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, grew at an annual rate of 5.5% between October and November, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv.

12 min ago

Boeing posts massive charge for 787 Dreamliner problems, sending losses soaring

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

Boeing took nearly $4 billion in charges related to problems it had with the 787 Dreamliner, causing losses to soar for the third straight year.

The company had already been hit with the problems with the grounding of the 737 Max, which was grounded for 20 months starting in 2019 following two fatal crashes. Demand then plunged for new aircraft because of massive airline losses caused by the pandemic. 

Boeing has essentially not been able to deliver the widebody 787 jet for a year because of quality control issues.

The company said it will have to pay $3.5 billion to compensate customers for the delayed deliveries. It also said the delays would increase the costs of producing the plane by an estimated $2 billion, with most of those costs coming at the end of this year. It booked $285 million of those increased costs in the just completed quarter.

The charges caused the company to report a net loss of $4.3 billion for the year, which is actually an improvement from the $11.9 billion it lost in 2020. Its core loss, excluding special items came to $4.1 billion for the year, with a quarterly loss on that basis of $4.5 billion. That was far worse than forecast by analysts.