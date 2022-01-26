The Fed is on the hot seat today, from both Main Street and Wall Street.

Americans are frustrated by red-hot inflation, while investors are worried about the Fed’s plans to cool inflation off. T

he 2 pm Fed decision is likely to hint at plans to for rate hikes, which would raise the cost of borrowing on everything from mortgages and credit cards to car loans.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will face questions at 2:30 pm on the timing and speed of rate hikes, the end of the bond-buying stimulus program known as QE and plans to shrink the Fed’s $9 trillion balance sheet.

Don’t expect Powell to sound overly concerned with the turbulence in the stock market, at least not yet.