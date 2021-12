People shop in The Galleria mall during Black Friday on November 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

US retail sales grew by 0.3% in November, a sharp decline from the previous month and less than economists had predicted.

Even so, sales were 16.1% higher than in the same period last year.

Americans have been struggling with rising prices this year, but economists and retail sector experts still believe that the holiday shopping season will be strong.