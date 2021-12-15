Stocks pop after Fed signals rate hikes in 2022

The US Federal Reserve on December 12, 2021 in Washington DC. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images)

It seems that investors don't fear the taper...or eventual rate hikes for that matter. Stocks rose Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve announced it was increasing the reduction of its bond purchases, or so-called tapering, to $30 billion a month and also suggested that there could be as many as three interest rate increases next year.

The Dow, which was down slightly just before the Fed's 2 pm ET announcement, was up about 130 points, or 0.2%, to near its highest levels of the day in the first few minutes after the central bank's statement and new economic projections were released.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also spiked following the Fed news. The pivot to a more hawkish stance was widely expected, as Fed chair Jerome Powell has indicated that it will do what is necessary to fight inflation. Stocks likely will remain volatile for the rest of the day though, as investors get set to look for more from Powell when he holds a press conference.