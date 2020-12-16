China's luxury market has proved "unstoppable" this year even as the coronavirus pandemic hammered global demand for expensive goods.

That's according to a report released Wednesday by Alibaba's (BABA) TMall shopping platform and the consultancy Bain, which said the Chinese luxury market would grow by 48% this year to about 346 billion yuan ($52.9 billion) despite the pandemic.

The growth will almost double mainland China's overall share of the global industry from 11% last year to 20% in 2020, the firms said.

Read more here.