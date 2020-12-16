Live TV
Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

US stocks set to continue their rally

By CNN Business

Updated 6:45 a.m. ET, December 16, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
21 min ago

China's luxury market boomed this year, even as global sales shrank

From CNN Business' Michelle Toh

China's luxury market has proved "unstoppable" this year even as the coronavirus pandemic hammered global demand for expensive goods.

That's according to a report released Wednesday by Alibaba's (BABA) TMall shopping platform and the consultancy Bain, which said the Chinese luxury market would grow by 48% this year to about 346 billion yuan ($52.9 billion) despite the pandemic.

The growth will almost double mainland China's overall share of the global industry from 11% last year to 20% in 2020, the firms said.

Read more here.

1 min ago

US stocks signal higher opening

From CNN Business' David Goldman and Jordan Valinsky

US stock futures were slightly higher, as investors wait for more information about the economic recovery from the Federal Reserve at 2 pm ET. They’ll also get a glimpse at retail sales during the holiday shopping season..

  • Dow futures were up 82 points, or 0.3%
  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%
  • Nasdaq futures were 0.3% higher.

 FEAR & GREED:  69 = Greed

‘BACK TO NORMAL’ INDEX: The US Economy is 80% ‘back to normal

Stocks look to continue their year-end rally after finishing higher Tuesday. The Dow and S&P 500 ended the day just below their all-time closing highs while the Nasdaq notched a new record.

29 min ago

Exxon is in crisis. Angry shareholders are rebelling

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

For decades, ExxonMobil was an unstoppable machine and the envy of the oil industry. Now that machine has broken down -- and Exxon's critics are pouncing.

For the first time in modern history, Exxon (XOMfaces a credible challenge from frustrated investors seeking to overthrow its board of directors.

That effort, led by a new activist investor firm called Engine No. 1, calls for Exxon to rein in its massive spending ambitions, revamp executive pay and explore a push into clean energy. Engine No. 1 has received support from the Church of England and one of America's most powerful pension funds: the California State Teachers' Retirement System, or CalSTRS.

Read more here.