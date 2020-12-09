Wall Street was in the green at the opening bell in New York. Hopes that Congress will pass another round of government stimulus before the holidays is boosting the market.

At the same time, investors are concerned about the worsening spread of Covid-19 that could lead to another shutdown of businesses given various states have already tightened restrictions.

The Dow opened 0.4%, or 108 points, higher.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Composite opened up 0.1%.

If the S&P and the Nasdaq finish in the green, they will reach fresh record highs.