If you had said at the start of 2020 that the economy would shut down, the unemployment rate would skyrocket and earnings would plunge due to a highly contagious and lethal virus and we'd still end the year with stocks near all-time highs, people would think you were crazy.

Heading into 2021, investors are optimistic about stimulus from the incoming Joe Biden administration , more help from the Federal Reserve, relief as Covid-19 vaccines are administered to millions and — most hopefully — a return to some kind of normal.

There's no guarantee that this scenario will play out. Stocks have gone up so much this year that all of 2021's good news may be priced in and then some. It could be harder for stocks to keep climbing.

Read more here.