US stocks set for another record day

By CNN Business

Published 6:33 AM ET, Wed December 9, 2020
9 min ago

US stock futures point to higher open

US stock futures were mostly higher Wednesday morning as investors grew more optimistic that Congress would pass necessary fiscal stimulus to boost the economy as the worsening Covid-19 pandemic threatens to shut down thousands more businesses and put millions more Americans out of work.

  • Dow futures were up 89 points, or 0.29%
  • S&P 500 futures were 0.18% higher
  • Nasdaqfutures fell 0.05%

Stocks rose across the board Tuesday, hitting new records.

29 min ago

Elon Musk says he moved to Texas

From CNN Business' Rob McLean

Tesla's CEO says he has relocated to the Lone Star State.

Elon Musk revealed his move from California to Texas during The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council annual summit Tuesday.

Musk told the paper's Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, that while "there's a lot of things that are really great about California," he believes the state is taking its success for granted.

The CEO has been hinting at leaving California for a while. Back in May, Musk tweeted that Tesla would "now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately" after local officials refused to let the company reopen its Fremont factory during the coronavirus pandemic.

28 min ago

2021 could be a tougher year for stocks

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

If you had said at the start of 2020 that the economy would shut down, the unemployment rate would skyrocket and earnings would plunge due to a highly contagious and lethal virus and we'd still end the year with stocks near all-time highs, people would think you were crazy.

Heading into 2021, investors are optimistic about stimulus from the incoming Joe Biden administration, more help from the Federal Reserve, relief as Covid-19 vaccines are administered to millions and — most hopefully — a return to some kind of normal.

There's no guarantee that this scenario will play out. Stocks have gone up so much this year that all of 2021's good news may be priced in and then some. It could be harder for stocks to keep climbing.

31 min ago

FTC wants to stop P&G from buying razor startup Billie

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

The Federal Trade Commission is continuing its crackdown on consolidation in the razor business.

The FTC on Tuesday announced that it will file a lawsuit to keep Proctor & Gamble (PG), the world's largest consumer goods company, from acquiring Billie, an upstart seller of women's razors and personal care products.

Eight months ago, the antitrust agency made a similar move, suing to stop Schick-owner Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) from absorbing Harry's, a men's razor startup.

Read more here.